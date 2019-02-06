Cranberry & White Chocolate Muesli Bars
These wholesome bars are the perfect addition to school lunchboxes
Here's a back to school recipe for the most simple cranberry and white chocolate muesli bars. They're made with coconut oil, oats and coconut sugar, and can be easily made gluten-free with no compromise on flavour. Feel free to get creative with the dried fruit, nuts and seeds involved.
CRANBERRY & WHITE CHOCOLATE MUESLI BARS RECIPE
Makes approx. 8 bars
1 cup rolled oats, or quinoa flakes
1 cup wholemeal spelt flour, or buckwheat flour
1/2 cup seeds or nuts of your choice
1/2 cup cranberries, or dried fruit of your choice
3/4 cup coconut sugar
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
1/2 tsp baking soda
2 free range eggs
A pinch of sea salt
For drizzling:
150g good quality white chocolate
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C. Line a small tray with baking paper.
2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, and mix until well combined. The mixture should stick together easily like a dough.
3. Press the mixture into the baking dish, and then bake in the oven until golden, about 20-25 minutes.
4. Allow to cool completely, before slicing into bars.
5. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, and then drizzle on top of the bars.
6. Allow to set for about 10 minutes or so.
7. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.
