These bars can easily be made gluten-free. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Cranberry & White Chocolate Muesli Bars

These wholesome bars are the perfect addition to school lunchboxes

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Feb. 7, 2019

Here's a back to school recipe for the most simple cranberry and white chocolate muesli bars. They're made with coconut oil, oats and coconut sugar, and can be easily made gluten-free with no compromise on flavour. Feel free to get creative with the dried fruit, nuts and seeds involved.

CRANBERRY & WHITE CHOCOLATE MUESLI BARS RECIPE
Makes approx. 8 bars

1 cup rolled oats, or quinoa flakes
1 cup wholemeal spelt flour, or buckwheat flour
1/2 cup seeds or nuts of your choice
1/2 cup cranberries, or dried fruit of your choice
3/4 cup coconut sugar
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
1/2 tsp baking soda
2 free range eggs
A pinch of sea salt

For drizzling:
150g good quality white chocolate

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C. Line a small tray with baking paper.

2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, and mix until well combined. The mixture should stick together easily like a dough.

3. Press the mixture into the baking dish, and then bake in the oven until golden, about 20-25 minutes.

4. Allow to cool completely, before slicing into bars.

5. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, and then drizzle on top of the bars.

6. Allow to set for about 10 minutes or so.

7. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

 

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Raw Salted Honey & Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Prepare to fall head-over-heels for this lush dessert

Creamy Overnight Apple Bircher Muesli

Start the day right with this pre-prepared wholesome breakfast

Easy Vegan Tahini & Nut Fudge

This sweet vegan slice offers all the indulgence of a guilty pleasure, minus the guilt

Bliss Energy Balls

Craving something sweet? Treat yourself with these not-so-naughty bliss balls

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Cranberry & White Chocolate Muesli Bars

Our Most Amazing Apricot Recipes To Try

Mum's Favourite Plum Sauce

Apricot Sundae With Homemade Custard & Praline

Oven-Poached Plums In Apple Juice

Red Peppers With Rosemary & Chorizo

Vegan Bruschetta With Avocado & Edamame Mash

Vegan Brownies With Cashews

Vegan Tofu Scramble With Mushrooms & Spinach

Valencia Orange, Apricot & Almond Cake
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter