Here's a back to school recipe for the most simple cranberry and white chocolate muesli bars. They're made with coconut oil, oats and coconut sugar, and can be easily made gluten-free with no compromise on flavour. Feel free to get creative with the dried fruit, nuts and seeds involved.

CRANBERRY & WHITE CHOCOLATE MUESLI BARS RECIPE

Makes approx. 8 bars

1 cup rolled oats, or quinoa flakes

1 cup wholemeal spelt flour, or buckwheat flour

1/2 cup seeds or nuts of your choice

1/2 cup cranberries, or dried fruit of your choice

3/4 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 tsp baking soda

2 free range eggs

A pinch of sea salt

For drizzling:

150g good quality white chocolate

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180C. Line a small tray with baking paper.

2. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, and mix until well combined. The mixture should stick together easily like a dough.

3. Press the mixture into the baking dish, and then bake in the oven until golden, about 20-25 minutes.

4. Allow to cool completely, before slicing into bars.

5. Melt the chocolate over a double boiler, and then drizzle on top of the bars.

6. Allow to set for about 10 minutes or so.

7. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.

