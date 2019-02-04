Where To Find: Oysters & Champagne In Auckland

Treat yourself to the best oysters and Champagne around town. Photo / Getty Images

Saint Alice

The viaduct’s newest eatery serves its oysters with more than just lemon, mignonette and horseradish ketchup on the side — it comes with a primo view of the harbour too. Saint Alice’s menu is a celebration of seafood and its Mahurangi oysters ($5.50 each) are the star of the show. There are several Champagnes available by the glass, plus a few extra special wines by the bottle. Level 1, 204 Quay St, Viaduct Basin

Depot

We couldn’t have a ‘where to get oysters in Auckland’ list without featuring Depot at the top of the list. The selection may not be as extensive as some restaurants, but the atmosphere here makes it the ideal destination for a hot date. Grab a spot at the raw bar and watch the shuckers in action or sit street-side and watch the world go by. Depot offers Orongo Bay oysters from Russell, which are small, plump and creamy; or Mahurangi oysters from up north, which are on the saltier side with a clean finish. $4.5 each. 86 Federal St, Auckland

READ: Where To Find: Auckland's Best Bar Food

Soul

Soul’s sunny terrace with its flower-filled hanging baskets is hard to beat as romantic dinner location. Book a table for a sunset session and get involved with some freshly-shucked oysters with horseradish and mignonette ($5.50 each). Soul offers Te Matuku oysters from Waiheke, Te Kouma oysters from Coromandel and bloody Mary oyster shooters (vodka optional). There’s also the hot kind — beer battered oysters or Kilpatrick with bacon and shallots ($17 for three). Soul has a long list of Champagne too, from Mumm to Laurent Perrier. Cnr Lower Hobson St & Customs St West

Orphans Kitchen

Is there a happier hour than oyster happy hour at Orphans Kitchen? We think not. Every evening from 5-6.30pm there are delightful trays of Te Matuku oysters from Waiheke Island for $3 a piece coming out of the kitchen in all their freshly shucked glory. Sparkling drinks come in the form of prosecco and method traditionelle, so if it’s Champagne you seek, prepare to be a little disappointed on that front. 118 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oyster Inn (@oysterinnstagram) on Jan 29, 2019 at 11:02pm PST

Oyster Inn

The name says it all — this Waiheke Island restaurant with its charming veranda and sea views takes its oysters seriously, serving locally harvested shellfish in three simple ways. Have them natural — with lemon, chardonnay vinegar and shallots; dressed with rose harissa and crispy onions; or battered with wasabi mayo ($5 each). Wash them down with Billecart Salmon Brut NV Champagne for a match made in heaven. 124 Oceanview Rd, Oneroa

READ: The Viva Team's Favourite Happy Hour Spots

The Shucker Bros

Sure, Shucker Brothers offer a range of sharing plates from smoked mackerel pate to coffee-rubbed steak, but it’s all about the oysters here. The fresh daily selection comes natural ($4.5 each) with cab sauv vinegar mignonette or a grapefruit and gin granita, or tempura battered with wasabi mayo ($5.50 each). Settle into the harbourside loungers with a bottle of Collet Champagne if you’re feeling flush. Ferry Building, 99 Quay St

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OYSTER&CHOP (@oysterandchop) on Sep 7, 2018 at 9:42pm PDT

Oyster & Chop

Oyster & Chop offers up to 10 varieties of oyster on any given day, selecting only the freshest catch to serve. It’s the only restaurant on this list serving Big Fats and Wild Sticks from the Bay of Islands, and oysters from Kaipara and Bluff. Happy hour oysters are available daily from 4-6pm for $2.50 each. Otherwise try them in servings of six or 12 natural; baked with mayo; or tempura battered with aioli. Oyster shots come margarita- or bloody Mary-style, for those who like them down and dirty. Market Square, Viaduct