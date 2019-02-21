Tomatoes are perfect paired with eggplant and green olives, and this recipe is great to serve as a starter or as a side dish to your barbecue. Don’t skimp on the oil when cooking your eggplant as there is nothing worse than it being too dry. Squishy fresh mozzarella is just a joy to eat.

EGGPLANT ROLLS WITH TOMATO, MOZZARELLA & OLIVE TAPENADE RECIPE

Makes 8

Green olive tapenade

100g green olives

1/4 cup olive oil

1 Tbsp capers

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup chopped coriander

Eggplant rolls

1 eggplant, sliced lengthways

Oil to cook

2 large red tomatoes

1 ball fresh mozzarella

1. For the tapenade, in a blender combine the olives, oil, capers, lemon zest, juice and coriander, blitzing until well combined.

2. Rub the eggplant slices with oil and barbecue for 4 or 5 minutes each side until softened. Cool.

3. To assemble, lie the eggplant on a board, smother with tapenade, a slice of mozzarella, tomato and roll.

