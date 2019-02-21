Eggplant Rolls With Tomato, Mozzarella & Olive Tapenade
Roll your way to a tasty starter or side dish with this delicious vegetarian recipe
Tomatoes are perfect paired with eggplant and green olives, and this recipe is great to serve as a starter or as a side dish to your barbecue. Don’t skimp on the oil when cooking your eggplant as there is nothing worse than it being too dry. Squishy fresh mozzarella is just a joy to eat.
EGGPLANT ROLLS WITH TOMATO, MOZZARELLA & OLIVE TAPENADE RECIPE
Makes 8
Green olive tapenade
100g green olives
1/4 cup olive oil
1 Tbsp capers
1 Tbsp lemon zest
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1/2 cup chopped coriander
Eggplant rolls
1 eggplant, sliced lengthways
Oil to cook
2 large red tomatoes
1 ball fresh mozzarella
1. For the tapenade, in a blender combine the olives, oil, capers, lemon zest, juice and coriander, blitzing until well combined.
2. Rub the eggplant slices with oil and barbecue for 4 or 5 minutes each side until softened. Cool.
3. To assemble, lie the eggplant on a board, smother with tapenade, a slice of mozzarella, tomato and roll.Share this: