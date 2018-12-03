Tomato & mozzarella salad with crumbed eggplant. Photo / Babiche Martens

How To Get Creative With Fresh Mozzarella

Say cheese. These recipes make it easy to experiment with this Italian favourite

Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018

Tomato & Mozzarella Salad With Crumbed Eggplant
This salad is summer in a bowl. Juicy tomatoes are paired with soft white mozzarella, fragrant basil and golden fried eggplant. Serve with lemon-infused olive oil and eat al fresco for ultimate enjoyment.

Mozzarella, Prosciutto & Fig Salad
There’s no cooking involved in creating this salad. The torn bocconcini and peppery watercress with a pomegranate drizzle is delicious and makes a wonderful starter or accompaniment to grilled chicken.

Mixed Tomato & Mozzarella Salad
Simply throw together a handful of ingredients and end up with this delicious salad. Edible flowers add a beautiful touch, but simply omit if you can’t get your hands on any.

Warm courgette & mozzarella pasta salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad
This courgette pasta salad recipe is a change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of dinner, so this meal is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.

Fig & Mozzarella Bruschetta
Change up your bruschetta toppings with this mozzarella and fig recipe. When roasted, figs become sweet and caramelised and will dissolve in your mouth. A mild cheese, like mozzarella, adds a freshness to the topping, along with the mint.

Asparagus, Peas & Mozzarella
Fresh ingredients are key to creating this simple salad. Good quality asparagus and fresh peas are all you need to make this salad shine. A topping of soft mozzarella takes it to delicious new heights.

Aubergine skewers with mozzarella & tomato. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aubergine Skewers With Mozzarella & Tomato
Step up your snack game with these seriously tasty skewers. Layer summer favourites aubergine, tomatoes, avocado and mozzarella to create bites that go down a treat with your favourite tipple.

Vegetable Salad With Mozzarella & Wild Mushroom
This salad only gets better with time, so let it sit for 15 minutes — if you can wait. The combination may sound a bit unusual, but trust us, it is truly delicious.

Melon, prosciutto & mozzarella salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Melon, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Salad
Fresh and prepared straight on to the serving platter, this salad is the perfect accompaniment to any festive meal. You could serve as a refreshing starter or with barbecued grilled meat.

Brussels Sprouts Salad Recipe With Fresh Mozzarella
What better way to make Brussels sprouts more appetising than pairing them with creamy mozzarella, sweet pear and earthy walnuts?

Margarita Pizza
What’s a pizza without mozzarella? This recipe creates a classic that’s perfect for any occasion. Homemade pizza bases make all the difference.

 

 

 

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

The Best Cheese Dishes Around Auckland

We celebrate the best gooey, stretchy and dangerously dairy-filled creations around town

Sweet Cheesecake Recipes To Suit Any Occasion

You'll fall head over heels for these wickedly rich creations

12 Recipes Every Cheese Lover Needs In Their Life

Say cheese! These delicious dishes celebrate cheese in all its glory — whether it's melted on a sandwich, grated over pasta or ...

Blue Cheese Recipes

Blue cheese is the perfect luxury standby ingredient, and we can't get enough

More Food & Drink / Recipes

How To Get Creative With Fresh Mozzarella

Macerated Christmas Berries

Prosecco Jelly With Summer Berries

Mulled Wine Granita

Barbecued Teriyaki Salmon With Mango Salsa

Crunchy Fennel, Apple & Noodle Slaw

Seared Tuna With Tamarind, Coriander & Ginger

Upside Down Apple, Thyme & Almond Cake

Fish Restaurant's Summer Favourite Pan-Fried Terakihi

The Best Chicken Recipes To Try For Dinner
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter