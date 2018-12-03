How To Get Creative With Fresh Mozzarella

Tomato & Mozzarella Salad With Crumbed Eggplant

This salad is summer in a bowl. Juicy tomatoes are paired with soft white mozzarella, fragrant basil and golden fried eggplant. Serve with lemon-infused olive oil and eat al fresco for ultimate enjoyment.

Mozzarella, Prosciutto & Fig Salad

There’s no cooking involved in creating this salad. The torn bocconcini and peppery watercress with a pomegranate drizzle is delicious and makes a wonderful starter or accompaniment to grilled chicken.

Mixed Tomato & Mozzarella Salad

Simply throw together a handful of ingredients and end up with this delicious salad. Edible flowers add a beautiful touch, but simply omit if you can’t get your hands on any.

Warm courgette & mozzarella pasta salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This courgette pasta salad recipe is a change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of dinner, so this meal is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.

Fig & Mozzarella Bruschetta

Change up your bruschetta toppings with this mozzarella and fig recipe. When roasted, figs become sweet and caramelised and will dissolve in your mouth. A mild cheese, like mozzarella, adds a freshness to the topping, along with the mint.

Asparagus, Peas & Mozzarella

Fresh ingredients are key to creating this simple salad. Good quality asparagus and fresh peas are all you need to make this salad shine. A topping of soft mozzarella takes it to delicious new heights.

Aubergine skewers with mozzarella & tomato. Photo / Babiche Martens

Aubergine Skewers With Mozzarella & Tomato

Step up your snack game with these seriously tasty skewers. Layer summer favourites aubergine, tomatoes, avocado and mozzarella to create bites that go down a treat with your favourite tipple.

Vegetable Salad With Mozzarella & Wild Mushroom

This salad only gets better with time, so let it sit for 15 minutes — if you can wait. The combination may sound a bit unusual, but trust us, it is truly delicious.

Melon, prosciutto & mozzarella salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Melon, Prosciutto & Mozzarella Salad

Fresh and prepared straight on to the serving platter, this salad is the perfect accompaniment to any festive meal. You could serve as a refreshing starter or with barbecued grilled meat.

Brussels Sprouts Salad Recipe With Fresh Mozzarella

What better way to make Brussels sprouts more appetising than pairing them with creamy mozzarella, sweet pear and earthy walnuts?

Margarita Pizza

What’s a pizza without mozzarella? This recipe creates a classic that’s perfect for any occasion. Homemade pizza bases make all the difference.