Fuss-Free Fritter Recipes That Make Dinner Easy

Sundried Tomato & Basil Fritters

These classic courgette fritters are jazzed up with plenty of herbs and soft semi-dried tomatoes. You can add ham or keep it strictly vegetarian. Try cooking these fritters on the barbecue hotplate when there is a crowd, it’s easier than the frying pan.

Eleanor Ozich's Haloumi, Spinach & Dill Fritters with Greek Yoghurt

Tuck into these crisp haloumi fritters packed with spinach, fresh dill and mint. I enjoy them as a virtuous breakfast, though they're equally good as a quick and easy weeknight dinner. Ground almonds take the place of flour in this recipe, and add a somewhat pleasing texture.

Spiced Carrot Fritters With Coriander & Lemon Yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spiced Carrot Fritters With Coriander & Lemon Yoghurt

The humble carrot can easily be the star of the show if given the right treatment, as with this carrot fritter recipe. Add a bit of spice and some fresh herbs and these become a delightful and unexpected vegetarian dinner. Combine some yoghurt, coriander and lemon to dollop on top.

Corn & Courgette Fritters

Nothing beats a good fritter. Courgettes are perfect for delicious fritters when combined with crunchy fresh corn and a generous handful of coriander. Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche and a fresh garden salad.

Broccoli & Coconut Fritters. Photo / Babiche Martens

Broccoli & Coconut Fritters

Who would guess the broccoli we have been steaming can become a tasty gluten-free fritter with just a few other ingredients? These are delicious served as a snack or as a main meal with grilled haloumi and a wholesome salad.

The French Cafe's Favourite Sweetcorn Fritters

While The French Cafe has had a rebrand, these sweetcorn fritters remain a delicious legacy. From the pages of then-owner Simon Wright's cookbook Saison - A Year at the French Cafe, these fritters use fresh sweetcorn to create tasty little bites.

Apple & Buttermilk Fritters

Fritters for dessert? Yes please. These golden morsels are packed with plenty of fresh apple and are surprisingly easy to create with just a few ingredients. Serve tossed in cinnamon sugar and dipped in homemade mango compote.

Whitebait Fritters

Mention whitebait fritters and suddenly everyone is in the kitchen eating them straight from the pan with a squeeze of lemon. Make a little go a long way by making mini fritters. All you need are eggs to bind the whitebait together, parsley, salt and pepper to season and butter to cook these delicate delights.