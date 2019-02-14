You will love the light texture of this gluten-free chocolate cake. Beating the egg whites separately and folding them gently into the mixture makes for a fluffy cake. The first of the season’s passionfruit smothered over the top in this light gingery syrup is heavenly. Add a dollop of mascarpone to finish it off.

GLUTEN-FREE CHOCOLATE & PASSIONFRUIT DRIZZLE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

Cake

3 eggs, separated

1 cup caster sugar

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup cold water

110g gluten free self-raising flour

2 Tbsp dark cocoa powder

Syrup

¼ cup sugar

2 passionfruit, pulped

Juice and zest of 1 orange

1 tsp grated ginger

1 orange, segmented

Mascarpone to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 180C. Line the base only of a 20cm spring form tin.

2. Beat the egg yolks, half the sugar, oil and water until light thick and creamy. Sift in the flour and cocoa.

3. Beat the egg white until thick with the remaining sugar. Fold bit by bit into the cake mixture. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top. Bake for 35 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Remove and allow to cool in the tin.

4. To make the syrup, in a small pot combine the sugar passionfruit, orange juice, zest and ginger bringing to a simmer for 5 minutes. Remove and cool.

5. When ready to serve tip the cake on to a serving plate, drizzle with syrup and sprinkle over orange segments.

6. Serve with a dollop of mascarpone or icecream.

