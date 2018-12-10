Eat Your Greens: Recipes To Survive The Silly Season

Coriander & Tamari Pesto With Chargrilled Greens

Get a double dose of greenery. This recipe features handfuls of fragrant coriander whizzed into an exotic pesto that's tossed through broccoli, snap peas, Asian greens and asparagus. Enjoy as a feel-good side dish or with a side of brown rice.

Green Slaw

A great crunchy green slaw is hard to beat. Perfect it now and it will carry you through the summer months. Scrummy for lunch at work, it will also help to feed a crowd at a barbecue or weekend lunch. If you feel inspired, add extra vegetables, herbs or chilli to spice it up.

Quinoa & broccoli salad with blue cheese dressing. Photo / Babiche Martens

Quinoa & Broccoli Salad With Blue Cheese Dressing

Even the most unenthusiastic vege eaters won’t be able to resist this superfood salad when its drizzled with blue cheese dressing. If you need a little extra convincing, crumble more blue cheese over the top.

Petite Kitchen's Massaged Kale Salad With Ricotta & Garlic

This salad packs a flavour kick and has a fantastic hint of garlic and chilli. Raw vegetables are topped with beautifully fresh ricotta and sprinkled with toasted pecans. It's beautiful on its own or served with grilled meat or fish.

Rosti With Lentils, Spinach & Yoghurt

If you’re looking for a way to up your leafy green intake, this is the meal for you. A hot, golden rosti proves to be the perfect base to host a delicious combination of wilted spinach, lentils and tomatoes.

Hemsley + Hemsley's green goddess noodle salad. Photo / Supplied

Hemsley + Hemsley's Green Goddess Noodle Salad

You’ll have no problem hitting your 5+ a day target with this vegan-friendly salad with broccoli, cabbage, fennel, cucumber, fresh greens, herbs and avocado. Toss with citrusy dressing and dig in.

Petite Kitchen's Frittata With Kale

This frittata ticks all the boxes. As well as being gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian, it also happily packs in plenty of kale and fresh herbs. Serve with a big green salad for an extra vege kick.

Green smoothie bowl. Photo / Babiche Martens

Green Smoothie Bowl

A smoothie bowl is the perfect way to start your day with hearty helping of greenery. The combination of kiwifruit, kale, banana and coconut yoghurt is both nourishing and delicious.

Sticky Garlic Tofu Stir-Fry With Asian Greens & Brown Rice

Toss whatever greens you have on hand into this tasty vegetarian stir-fry. The addition of tofu and brown rice will have you feeling extra wholesome.

Fresh Bean & Spinach Salad

With just a handful of ingredients you can create a fresh, tasty salad from scratch. Green beans and spinach are delicious tossed through butter, black and cannellini beans.