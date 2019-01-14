Wholesome Office Lunch Ideas For The Working Week

Hemsley + Hemsley's Green Goddess Noodle Salad. Photo / Supplied

Is the to-go smoothie and takeaway sushi lifestyle taking its toll on your pockets? Show your wallet some love by trying these delicious recipes. Each can be easily made in advance or assembled at the office so there’s no excuse not to eat a wholesome lunch every day of the working week. Vegetarians will find plenty to choose from, and others can amp up vege-only offerings with roast chicken, seared lamb, tinned tuna, smoked salmon or even a boiled egg.

Hemsley + Hemsley's Green Goddess Noodle Salad

It's all too easy to eat your 5+ a day with this salad recipe up your sleeve. Made with nutty buckwheat noodles and tangy sesame, ginger and lime dressing, this tasty salad is perfect for a packed lunch.

Carrot, Nut & Currant Salad

Simple to prep and easy to make with everyday ingredients, this salad ticks all the boxes. Jazz up with your choice of protein, or enjoy as is for a tasty gluten and dairy-free lunch. Those wanting to bump up the green factor could add a handful of baby spinach or rocket.

Spicy Sausage Turkish Bread

If your office has a sandwich or panini press (and any good one should), this recipe should be on your radar. Make the night before and fill with your favourite sausages, creamy ricotta and kale. Simply toast at work and enjoy when hot and crisp. Faux cafe life, are we right?

Roasted Cauliflower & Couscous Salad With Tahini Dressing

A little couscous can go a long way. In this recipe it’s paired with roasted cauliflower, dates for a little sweetness and freshly roasted peanuts. Add a bit of leftover protein from the night before, maybe shredded chicken or fried halloumi for a more substantial meal.

Fennel, Pea & Ham Frittata With Cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel, Pea & Ham Frittata With Cheese

Cheat your way to a delicious meal with this frittata recipe. Simply throw whatever ingredients you have on hand into a pan, top with eggs and cheese and bake to perfection. Pack a slice or two with some salad and a slice of bread for a top-notch lunch.

Warm Courgette & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This courgette pasta salad recipe is a change from the usual saucy numbers, but equally as delicious with the soft, shredded mozzarella folded through. Nobody likes the thought of a pile of dishes at the end of meal prep, so this is perfect because it takes minimum effort and creates minimal mess.

Spiced Corn, Courgette & Chicken Salad

This salad has it all going on — fresh vegetables, tender chicken and plenty of punchy flavour from the warming spices and lime juice. Enjoy with soft tortillas or bread come lunch time. We recommend tweaking the recipe so you add avocado fresh for each lunch to avoid it browning.

Avocado On Rye With Feta & Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

You can’t resist it for brunch, so why miss it for lunch? Enjoy smashed avo at the office with this tasty recipe, which pairs avocado with a topping of red onion, feta and pumpkin seeds. Simply skip the panfrying stage and use your lunchroom toaster to crisp up your bread, sans oil.

Spiral Vegetables Recipe with Seeds & Nuts

Serving up a mix of raw vegetables is always a winner as the flavours are at their pure best. Enjoy for a winning gluten, dairy and refined sugar-free lunch alongside last night's leftover chicken, beef or lamb, or with tofu or tempeh for vegetarians.

Israeli Couscous Salad With Roast Chicken & Apple

A useful lunch staple to have in the cupboard is Israeli couscous, which is great served as a base to this fresh and light chicken salad recipe. The addition of crunchy apples and cooling yoghurt dressing is too good to resist.

Courgette Frittata With Pumpkin Crust

In another version of the classic frittata, pumpkin is used as a 'crust', encasing a delicious filling of garlic flavoured courgettes, spinach and feta. Bring a wedge to work for a satisfying gluten-free lunch.

Avocado, Hummus, Feta and Carrot Wraps. Photo / Babiche Martens

Avocado, Hummus, Feta and Carrot Wraps

Creamy homemade hummus is the key to making these simple vegetarian wraps shine. A simple filling of avocado, feta and carrot works well, or you could throw in whatever you happen to have in the vege crisper.

Chickpea & Kale Quiche

For this easy quiche use a tin of chickpeas to change up the texture of the pastry and to provide a pleasant surprise. The filling is simple and fresh utilising free-range eggs and vegetables from the market, while the lemon on the kale adds a little zing.

Salmon & Kumara Cakes

For these salmon and kumara cakes, the sweetness of the kumara works to complement the fish and the Asian ingredients add another level of flavour. Lime and Greek yoghurt also make for a delicious fresh sauce. Try squashing a fishcake on to some toasted ciabatta come lunch time.

Summer Vacation Soba Noodle Salad

Despite its name, this noodle salad is perfectly apt for office eating. It has a just-right blend of cool crunch in the cucumber and fresh coriander; creamy avocado and peanut butter; and salty-tangy soy, Sriracha and lime juice. Top with leftover grilled protein or slurp as is.