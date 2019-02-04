Auckland's Biggest Pop-up Dinner Party Is Back For 2019

It doesn't matter if ivory, alabaster or snow white is your preferred shade, you'll have the chance to showcase your freshest threads when Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Auckland on Saturday March 23.

The highly-anticipated event sees guests post up at a top secret location for the ultimate posh picnic.

It's no paper plate affair either, with guests bringing their own table, chairs, crisp white linen, stemware and dinnerware to create a seriously classy pop-up dinner party.

Pack a hamper with your favourite fine food, or let the Le Dîner en Blanc team take care of it for you with a catered picnic basket.

Expect live music, dancing and a touch of traditional napkin twirling to kick things off.

With French origins, this event promises to be the epitome of elegance. Le Dîner en Blanc is into its 30th year in its hometown of Paris, with more than 80 cities around the world hosting their own incarnation annually. Outfit coordination of this scale is a sight to be seen, as is the frivolity of this unique shared experience.

This year marks Le Dîner en Blanc's sixth anniversary in Auckland, with previous years hosting sell-out events at Pah Homestead, Wynyard Quarter, Britomart and Bayswater Marina.

Le Dîner en Blanc

Saturday March 23, 2019

Sign up at Auckland.dinerenblanc.com/register