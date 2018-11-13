Get the deep fried scoop on Lowbrow's signature pickle dish. Photo / Supplied

Lowbrow's Nacho-Fried McClure’s Pickle Chips

Bless up – celebrate National Pickle Day with these heavenly pickle delights

Wednesday Nov. 14, 2018

This is a pretty simple recipe, the key is to have the nacho cheese sauce made so when the fried pickles are ready you can enjoy ‘em while they’re hot!

LOWBROWS NACHO-FRIED MCCLURE'S PICKLE CHIPS RECIPE 

Nacho Cheese Sauce 
200g cheddar cheese (grated on large holes of a grater)
1 Tbsp corn flour
1 can evaporated milk
2 Tbsp Huffman’s original “not too hot” sauce

1. Add the cheese and corn flour to a bowl. Toss them together to combine. Transfer to medium saucepan.

2. To the saucepan add 1 cup evaporated milk and the Huffman’s hot sauce. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly with a whisk until melted, bubbly, and thickened (about 5 minutes).

3. The mixture will look thin and grainy at first but will thicken and emulsify after heating. Thin to desired consistency with additional evaporated milk.

Pickle Chips 
50g cheese-flavoured corn chips
100g tempura flour (any good supermarket will have this)
200g soda/sparkling water
1 jar McClure’s sweet & spicy crinkle cut pickles
Salt
Vegetable oil and vessel for deep frying.

Note: You’ll want to use this straight away, the longer it’s left to sit the more the corn chips hydrate and thicken the batter.

1. In a mortar and pestle or food processor crush the corn chips into pieces no larger than 3mm. In a medium bowl mix the tempura flour and the corn chip pieces, whisk in the water. This should have a loose pancake batter consistency, if it's too thick, add a little more water, or its too runny, add a touch more tempura flour. 

2. Heat oil to 180C for frying — either in a deep fryer or a pot on the stove — if using a pot have a candy or frying thermometer handy to check and maintain the heat.

3. Drain the pickle slices and pat them dry, place the slices into the batter. Using a small set of tongs individually pick them out of the batter making sure they’re fully covered and gently place them into the oil, hold each slice in the oil for a few seconds so they don’t stick to the bottom of your fryer.

4. Fry in batches for 2-3 minutes until crisp, place onto a paper towel lined tray and season lightly with salt. Serve with nacho cheese sauce. 

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Restaurant Review: Lowbrow, Queens Rise

Jesse Mulligan visits fast food mecca Lowbrow and finds the best brisket in town

The Culprit Team Open Short-Order Joint Lowbrow In Queen's Rise

Queen St gets an enticing new dining hall, filled with favourites and newcomers

The Secret Behind the Kimcheese Burger at Tiger Burger

We ask the owners of Tiger Burger to dissect their signature dish

The Best Fried Chicken in Auckland

Our panel of tasters deliver their verdicts on the best fried chicken in town

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Lowbrow's Nacho-Fried McClure’s Pickle Chips

Rise & Shine With These Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Sumac Lamb Loins With Olive & Herb Salsa

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Warm Scallop & Prawn Salad With Hazelnut Butter

Braised Eggplant With Fragrant Herbs

Peanut Butter Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of

One-Pot Butter Beans In Vegetable Herb Sauce

Fennel & Couscous Stuffed Squid

Mushroom, Prosciutto & Olive Pizza
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter