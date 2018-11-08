Top this dark chocolate tart with your favourite fruit. Photo / Babiche Martens

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Fair warning, it's hard to stop at just one slice of this indulgent tart

By Angela Casley
Friday Nov. 9, 2018

Decadent comes to mind when you taste this luscious chocolate tart. I have topped it with a mixture of fresh strawberries, pomegranate arils and slightly tart freeze-dried raspberries. The combination is sublime. Start with a small slice, but don’t hesitate to have seconds!

DARK CHOCOLATE & PRUNE TART RECIPE 
Serves 8

Pastry
150g butter
1/2 cup caster sugar
1 egg yolk
2 Tbsp cocoa
2 cups flour

Filling
1 cup cream
1/2 cup full fat milk
150g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces
2 eggs
10-12 prunes
Cocoa to dust
Fruit to decorate

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg yolk and beat again, and then the cocoa, mixing well.

3. Stir through the flour until a dough starts to form, then bring the dough together on a lightly floured bench. Wrap and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4. Roll the dough to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake the tart blind for 20 minutes. Remove the baking paper for the last five minutes to dry out the base.

5. Heat the cream and milk to boiling point. Pour over the chocolate pieces stirring until smooth. Allow to cool. Stir through the eggs.

6. Pour the mixture into the tin and dot in the prunes. Return to the oven for 15-20 minutes until just set. Remove and cool completely.

7. Serve with a sprinkle of fruit, scoops of vanilla ice cream or dollop with cream.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Homegrown Kitchen's Double Chocolate Raspberry Puddings

Try this recipe from Nicola Galloway's new cookbook Homegrown Kitchen for decadent double chocolate raspberry puddings

Salted Chocolate and Buckwheat Slice Recipe

Eleanor Ozich shares her recipe for salted chocolate and buckwheat slice

White and Dark Chocolate Brownie Recipe

Angela Casley makes a chunky chocolate brownie

Blueberry Chocolate Torte Recipe

Serve this Eleanor Ozich recipe with a dollop of whipped cream

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Salmon, Chorizo & Haloumi Skewers With Aioli

Mini White Bean & Roasted Tomato Tarts

Asparagus & Rocket Crepes With Caper Cream Cheese

Raw Salted Honey & Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Lowbrow's Nacho-Fried McClure’s Pickle Chips

Rise & Shine With These Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Sumac Lamb Loins With Olive & Herb Salsa

Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Warm Scallop & Prawn Salad With Hazelnut Butter

Braised Eggplant With Fragrant Herbs
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter