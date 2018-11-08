Luscious Dark Chocolate & Prune Tart

Decadent comes to mind when you taste this luscious chocolate tart. I have topped it with a mixture of fresh strawberries, pomegranate arils and slightly tart freeze-dried raspberries. The combination is sublime. Start with a small slice, but don’t hesitate to have seconds!

DARK CHOCOLATE & PRUNE TART RECIPE

Serves 8

Pastry

150g butter

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 egg yolk

2 Tbsp cocoa

2 cups flour

Filling

1 cup cream

1/2 cup full fat milk

150g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces

2 eggs

10-12 prunes

Cocoa to dust

Fruit to decorate

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Cream the butter and sugar. Add the egg yolk and beat again, and then the cocoa, mixing well.

3. Stir through the flour until a dough starts to form, then bring the dough together on a lightly floured bench. Wrap and place in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4. Roll the dough to fit a 23cm tart tin. Bake the tart blind for 20 minutes. Remove the baking paper for the last five minutes to dry out the base.

5. Heat the cream and milk to boiling point. Pour over the chocolate pieces stirring until smooth. Allow to cool. Stir through the eggs.

6. Pour the mixture into the tin and dot in the prunes. Return to the oven for 15-20 minutes until just set. Remove and cool completely.

7. Serve with a sprinkle of fruit, scoops of vanilla ice cream or dollop with cream.

