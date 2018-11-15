Slow roasting tomatoes really brings out the flavour and sweetness. Here, a savoury tart case is filled with a very simple bean puree, then a tomato plonked on top. It’s a mouthful of sheer delight. I always make my own pastry — it is so simple. By the time you think about buying it you’ll have it made. But, if that’s scary, buy it and simply cut out the circles for mini muffin tins.

MINI WHITE BEAN & ROASTED TOMATO TARTS RECIPE

Makes 24

Pastry

1 ½ cups flour

100g butter, cut into cubes

Pinch salt

1 egg

1 Tbsp olive oil

Tomatoes

24 cherry tomatoes

1 Tbsp thyme leaves

Salt and pepper



Filling

390g tin white beans

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. To make the pastry, place flour and butter into a food processor and blitz until fine breadcrumbs form. Add the salt and egg and combine to form a dough.

3. Roll the pastry to ½cm thickness and cut 24 circles the size of mini muffin tins. Line the tins and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Bake blind for 15 minutes. Remove and cool.

4. Turn the oven to 160C.

5. Place the tomatoes into a baking dish. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle the thyme and season. Place into the oven for 25 minutes until soft and squishy. Remove and cool.

6. For the filling, place the beans, garlic, lemon, olive oil and lemon juice into a food processor. Pulse until smooth. Store until ready to serve.

7. To assemble, place the pastry cases on a platter. Fill with bean puree and top with a tomato.

