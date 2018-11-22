Mussels are always impressive. You can buy them fresh from the supermarket and they take little effort to prepare. In this recipe, I have fried some spicy chorizo with spring onion to add extra flavour. Don’t forget to use all the juice from the pan.

MUSSEL BOWLS WITH CHORIZO, GARLIC & WHITE WINE RECIPE

Serves 2

1/2 cup wine

2 cloves garlic

18 mussels, washed

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 chorizo, sliced

1 spring onion, chopped

1/2 cup Italian parsley

1. Into a large pot place the wine and garlic bringing to a simmer. Add the mussels, place the lid on and steam until they are all open. A good shake is advisable halfway for even cooking. Drain, reserving the juice.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook the chorizo until crispy, then toss through the spring onions to soften. Add ¼ cup Italian parsley.

3. Serve the mussels in bowls with chorizo sprinkled over along with the oil from the pan and a little of the reserved juices. Garnish with extra parsley.

4. Serve hot with some warm, crusty bread.

