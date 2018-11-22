Mussel Bowls With Chorizo, Garlic & White Wine
Smoky chorizo is the perfect addition to these classic Kiwi mussel bowls
Mussels are always impressive. You can buy them fresh from the supermarket and they take little effort to prepare. In this recipe, I have fried some spicy chorizo with spring onion to add extra flavour. Don’t forget to use all the juice from the pan.
MUSSEL BOWLS WITH CHORIZO, GARLIC & WHITE WINE RECIPE
Serves 2
1/2 cup wine
2 cloves garlic
18 mussels, washed
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 chorizo, sliced
1 spring onion, chopped
1/2 cup Italian parsley
1. Into a large pot place the wine and garlic bringing to a simmer. Add the mussels, place the lid on and steam until they are all open. A good shake is advisable halfway for even cooking. Drain, reserving the juice.
2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook the chorizo until crispy, then toss through the spring onions to soften. Add ¼ cup Italian parsley.
3. Serve the mussels in bowls with chorizo sprinkled over along with the oil from the pan and a little of the reserved juices. Garnish with extra parsley.
4. Serve hot with some warm, crusty bread.