Serve these mussel bowls with plenty of crusty bread to mop up all the juices. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mussel Bowls With Chorizo, Garlic & White Wine

Smoky chorizo is the perfect addition to these classic Kiwi mussel bowls

By Angela Casley
Friday Nov. 23, 2018

Mussels are always impressive. You can buy them fresh from the supermarket and they take little effort to prepare. In this recipe, I have fried some spicy chorizo with spring onion to add extra flavour. Don’t forget to use all the juice from the pan.

MUSSEL BOWLS WITH CHORIZO, GARLIC & WHITE WINE RECIPE
Serves 2

1/2 cup wine
2 cloves garlic
18 mussels, washed
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 chorizo, sliced
1 spring onion, chopped
1/2 cup Italian parsley

1. Into a large pot place the wine and garlic bringing to a simmer. Add the mussels, place the lid on and steam until they are all open. A good shake is advisable halfway for even cooking. Drain, reserving the juice.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Cook the chorizo until crispy, then toss through the spring onions to soften. Add ¼ cup Italian parsley.

3. Serve the mussels in bowls with chorizo sprinkled over along with the oil from the pan and a little of the reserved juices. Garnish with extra parsley.

4. Serve hot with some warm, crusty bread.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Warm Scallop & Prawn Salad With Hazelnut Butter

Classic prawn cocktail gets a posh update in this delicious dish

Creamy Mussel & Cauliflower Chowder

Sometimes all it takes to beat the cold is a classic bowl of chowder

Mussel Soup Recipe

Try this warming mussel soup with a piece of chewy sourdough

Asparagus and Scallop Linguine Recipe

Try this warm and comforting linguine recipe

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Pan-Fried Fish With Noodle Salad & Chilli Lime Dressing

Mussel Bowls With Chorizo, Garlic & White Wine

Chicken With Lemon, Mustard & Honey Sauce

Grilled Asparagus Salad With Haloumi & Basil

Vegetarian Salad Recipes That Are Anything But Boring

Salmon, Chorizo & Haloumi Skewers With Aioli

Mini White Bean & Roasted Tomato Tarts

Asparagus & Rocket Crepes With Caper Cream Cheese

Raw Salted Honey & Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Lowbrow's Nacho-Fried McClure's Pickle Chips
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter