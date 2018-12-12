This recipe is for all you chocolate lovers out there. This no-bake chocolate cake is outrageously rich and delicious; despite being made out of entirely wholesome ingredients. A small slice really goes the distance, thanks to its decadent truffle-like texture and deep chocolate flavour. I topped it with lightly toasted coconut flakes and fresh strawberries, but you can easily adapt to whatever fruit is in season.

WHOLESOME NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8 generously or 12 modestly

Base:

½ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup rolled oats or ground nuts

3/4 cup raw buckwheat groats

2 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup

3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

Pinch of sea salt

Filling:

2 cups raw cashews, soaked overnight in water then drained well

1 cup coconut cream

½ cup good quality cocoa or cacao powder

½ cup melted coconut oil

½ cup pure maple or brown rice syrup

3 tsp pure vanilla extract

3/4 tsp sea salt

Topping:

½ cup toasted coconut flakes

Fresh strawberries

1. Line a cake tin with baking paper.

2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared cake tin.

3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Tip the mixture into the cake tin and smooth out evenly, then top with the coconut flakes.

5. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.

6. Remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into wedges, and top with fresh fruit.

