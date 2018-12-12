Serve this no-bake cake with your favourite seasonal fruit. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

This wholesome cake is a wonder — both rich and satisfying while also being dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Dec. 13, 2018

This recipe is for all you chocolate lovers out there. This no-bake chocolate cake is outrageously rich and delicious; despite being made out of entirely wholesome ingredients. A small slice really goes the distance, thanks to its decadent truffle-like texture and deep chocolate flavour. I topped it with lightly toasted coconut flakes and fresh strawberries, but you can easily adapt to whatever fruit is in season.

WHOLESOME NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8 generously or 12 modestly

Base: 
½ cup desiccated coconut
½ cup rolled oats or ground nuts
3/4 cup raw buckwheat groats
2 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup
3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
Pinch of sea salt

Filling:
2 cups raw cashews, soaked overnight in water then drained well
1 cup coconut cream
½ cup good quality cocoa or cacao powder
½ cup melted coconut oil
½ cup pure maple or brown rice syrup
3 tsp pure vanilla extract
3/4 tsp sea salt

Topping:
½ cup toasted coconut flakes
Fresh strawberries

1. Line a cake tin with baking paper.

2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared cake tin.

3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Tip the mixture into the cake tin and smooth out evenly, then top with the coconut flakes.

5. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.

6. Remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into wedges, and top with fresh fruit.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Raw Espresso Brownie With Salted Chocolate Ganache

Seekers of indulgence, look no further than this impossibly rich creation

Raw Almond Butter Caramel Slice

A deliciously buttery base topped with a sweet silky caramel filling makes this the ultimate sweet treat - but with a wholesome...

Eleanor Ozich's Raw Banoffee Pie Recipe

A slightly healthier version of this ultra-lush dessert favourite

Salted Chocolate and Buckwheat Slice Recipe

Eleanor Ozich shares her recipe for salted chocolate and buckwheat slice

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake

Eat Your Greens: Recipes To Survive The Silly Season

Christmas Fruit Mince Tarts With Pear & Pecan

Christmas Fig & Nut Logs

Date, White Chocolate & Cranberry Christmas Balls

Oven-Baked Chicken Risotto With Spring Onions, Fennel & Rosemary

How To Get Creative With Fresh Mozzarella

Macerated Christmas Berries

Prosecco Jelly With Summer Berries

Mulled Wine Granita
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter