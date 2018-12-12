Wholesome No-Bake Chocolate Cake
This wholesome cake is a wonder — both rich and satisfying while also being dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free
This recipe is for all you chocolate lovers out there. This no-bake chocolate cake is outrageously rich and delicious; despite being made out of entirely wholesome ingredients. A small slice really goes the distance, thanks to its decadent truffle-like texture and deep chocolate flavour. I topped it with lightly toasted coconut flakes and fresh strawberries, but you can easily adapt to whatever fruit is in season.
WHOLESOME NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8 generously or 12 modestly
Base:
½ cup desiccated coconut
½ cup rolled oats or ground nuts
3/4 cup raw buckwheat groats
2 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup
3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
Pinch of sea salt
Filling:
2 cups raw cashews, soaked overnight in water then drained well
1 cup coconut cream
½ cup good quality cocoa or cacao powder
½ cup melted coconut oil
½ cup pure maple or brown rice syrup
3 tsp pure vanilla extract
3/4 tsp sea salt
Topping:
½ cup toasted coconut flakes
Fresh strawberries
1. Line a cake tin with baking paper.
2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared cake tin.
3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.
4. Tip the mixture into the cake tin and smooth out evenly, then top with the coconut flakes.
5. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.
6. Remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into wedges, and top with fresh fruit.