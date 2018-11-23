Off-Court Glamour: The Only Place To Be At This Summer's ASB Classic

The Moet & Chandon Racquet Club will feature a poolside oasis, private cabanas, and your very own champagne button

By Sarah Downs
Book in for the the Moet Ice Tennis Lunch featuring a poolside runway show. Photo / Supplied
Saturday Nov. 24, 2018

A private poolside cabana with its very own Moet champagne button? Now that’s our idea of the perfect pool party — and it’s becoming a reality for tennis fans at this summer’s ASB Classic which starts on the 31 December.

The Moet & Chandon Racquet Club is set to be the most glamorous place to rally in all the off-court action and will be located right in the centre of the tournament’s entertainment precinct.

READ: How To Be The Best-Dressed At The Tennis

Guests can enjoy a multi-level outdoor venue featuring upper dining and bar areas with a menu courtesy of celebrity chef Martin Bosley and a lower poolside oasis with VIP cabanas serviced with Moet & Chandon.

Ticketed events will also take place onsite, including the Moet Ice Tennis Lunch before the women’s semi-finals (January 5), which will showcase the summer collections of Working Style and Superette in a runway show.

While the Moet Ice Pool Party is the same day as the men’s semifinals and will be an afternoon of poolside champagne and fun set to a live DJ (January 11).

• The Moet & Chandon Racquet Club (R18+) can be accessed with all tickets and ground passes to the ASB Classic (December 31 — January 12). ASB Classic tickets are available at Asbclassic.co.nz/tickets

 

 

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Kiwi Pop Singer Robinson's Essential Summer Playlist

There will be nothing to regret with these party starters from this year's breakthrough pop artist

Furniture Designer Tim Webber Launches New Outdoor Collection

Tim Webber and wife Brittany are putting the new range to use in their own Cockle Bay backyard

Turn Up The Colour Factor With Fashion's Brightest New Trend

The new neons will see you through spring and beyond, says Caroline Leaper

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

Ensure you're the most pristine guest on the big day with these chic pieces

Summer Entertaining

Summer Entertaining

Must Reads

More Food & Drink / The Latest

Cute & Clever Ways To Win At Plastic Free July

We Try What's On The Menu For Wellington On A Plate

This One-Off Dinner Is Bringing A Taste Of Sydney To Auckland

American Express Restaurant Month Announces A Delicious Programme For 2018

Dry July: Seedlip Spice Espresso Martini

Dry July: Seedlip Spice Aromatic Tonic Mocktail

How to Make Your Own Beeswax Wraps

Beautiful Ceramics To Add Charm to Your Home

What You Need To Know About Sake

Why Growlers Are The 'Future Of Craft Beer'
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter