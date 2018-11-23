Off-Court Glamour: The Only Place To Be At This Summer's ASB Classic
The Moet & Chandon Racquet Club will feature a poolside oasis, private cabanas, and your very own champagne button
A private poolside cabana with its very own Moet champagne button? Now that’s our idea of the perfect pool party — and it’s becoming a reality for tennis fans at this summer’s ASB Classic which starts on the 31 December.
The Moet & Chandon Racquet Club is set to be the most glamorous place to rally in all the off-court action and will be located right in the centre of the tournament’s entertainment precinct.
Guests can enjoy a multi-level outdoor venue featuring upper dining and bar areas with a menu courtesy of celebrity chef Martin Bosley and a lower poolside oasis with VIP cabanas serviced with Moet & Chandon.
Ticketed events will also take place onsite, including the Moet Ice Tennis Lunch before the women’s semi-finals (January 5), which will showcase the summer collections of Working Style and Superette in a runway show.
While the Moet Ice Pool Party is the same day as the men’s semifinals and will be an afternoon of poolside champagne and fun set to a live DJ (January 11).
• The Moet & Chandon Racquet Club (R18+) can be accessed with all tickets and ground passes to the ASB Classic (December 31 — January 12). ASB Classic tickets are available at Asbclassic.co.nz/tickets
