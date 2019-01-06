Sweeten Up Your Life With These Perfect Plum Recipes

Plum & Almond Galette

This gorgeous French-inspired recipe is a lesson in simplicity. Homemade pastry and an uncomplicated filling of plums, cinnamon and orange zest come together to create this delicious dessert.

Plum Jam

Put this season’s stonefruit haul to good use with this four-ingredient jam recipe. Be sure to squirrel away a jar or two for winter and enjoy your spoils well into the colder months, layered on toast, scones, brioche or a Bakewell tart.

Plum & Coconut Cake. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plum & Coconut Cake

This gluten-free cake is a stunner. The pairing of plum and coconut creates a fragrant, fruity cake, while dairy-free diners will be happy to know this dessert also avoids milk and butter.

Plum Jelly

Kids and adults alike will adore this homemade plum jelly. It's the ideal treat for your next special occasion — simply make the day before and enjoy once wonderfully wobbly.

Grilled Plums with Goat Cheese & Honey-Thyme Drizzle

A plate of fresh fruit and cheese is a delightful way to cap off a summer meal. But add some heat, honey and herbs to that basic pairing and you wind up with a sensuous, out-of-the-ordinary dessert that has a real wow factor.

Plum Icecream Sandwiches. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plum Icecream Sandwiches

These sammies are the perfect cooling treat on hot days. Homemade wafers provide a delicious, fun touch, and you’ll be surprised how easy they are to make. You won’t be disappointed.

Plum & Almond Tarts

Picnic, morning tea or evening treat, these lush little plum tarts fit the bill. Oh so easy to make with a handful of ingredients and store-bought puff pastry, these tarts are divine served with a dollop of lightly whipped cream.

Plum Clafoutis. Photo / Babiche Martens

Plum Clafoutis

This elegant French dessert is perfect for using up any summer stonefruit you can get your hands on, with plums being particularly delicious. The thick custardy batter is a wonderful alternative to heavy cobblers or fiddly pies.

Cinnamon-Spiced Galette With Black Doris Plums

This is a rustic dessert that is nevertheless elegant at the same time, and is one of those wonderfully adaptable recipes that makes use of whatever fruit is in season. On this occasion, boysenberries are married with black Doris plums. It’s lovely served with thick double cream or a scoop of vanilla icecream.

Plum Pud

It doesn’t get much better than this comforting pud, filled with apple, plum, cinnamon and ginger. Serve while irresistibly warm with a big scoop of vanilla icecream.

Lentil Salad With Prosciutto & Plums. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lentil Salad With Prosciutto & Plums

This gluten-free salad may sound a little outside the box, but trust us, it is delicious. The combination of salty prosciutto, sweet plums and earthy lentils is a wonderful addition to any summer table.

Upside Down Cake With Thyme & Almond

This upside-down apple cake is beautifully perfumed with a hint of vanilla and fresh thyme, and has a soft, moist crumb from the addition of ground almonds. The recipe lends itself towards any seasonal fruit that cooks up well, for example perfectly ripe berries, peaches or plums would all be perfectly glorious.