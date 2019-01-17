Cooking on the barbecue is part of the fun during the warm months, plus it cuts down on dishes. Here, a simple marinade adds a full-on hit of flavour to these kebabs, which I’ve served in flatbreads. Enjoy these on lazy weekends or when you want to take those great summer flavours to work; these will have your colleagues looking on with envy.

PERI PERI CHICKEN SKEWERS & FLATBREADS RECIPE

Makes 8

Marinade

1/2 cup peri peri sauce

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp lemon zest

1/2 tsp salt

500g chicken breasts, cubed

1 courgette, sliced

1/2 red onion, cut into pieces

4 flatbreads

2 cups shredded lettuce

To serve combine 1/2 cup yoghurt with 1/4 cup peri peri sauce

Coriander leaves to garnish

1. For the marinade, in a bowl combine the peri peri sauce, garlic, oregano, zest and salt. Mix through the chicken.

2. Thread chicken, courgette and red onion alternately onto the skewers.

3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.

4. Warm the flatbreads through. Serve the skewers on the bread with shredded lettuce and coriander leaves to garnish. Add a dollop of sauce.

