Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads
Create some serious lunch envy with these punchy peri peri flatbreads
Cooking on the barbecue is part of the fun during the warm months, plus it cuts down on dishes. Here, a simple marinade adds a full-on hit of flavour to these kebabs, which I’ve served in flatbreads. Enjoy these on lazy weekends or when you want to take those great summer flavours to work; these will have your colleagues looking on with envy.
PERI PERI CHICKEN SKEWERS & FLATBREADS RECIPE
Makes 8
Marinade
1/2 cup peri peri sauce
2 cloves garlic
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp lemon zest
1/2 tsp salt
500g chicken breasts, cubed
1 courgette, sliced
1/2 red onion, cut into pieces
4 flatbreads
2 cups shredded lettuce
To serve combine 1/2 cup yoghurt with 1/4 cup peri peri sauce
Coriander leaves to garnish
1. For the marinade, in a bowl combine the peri peri sauce, garlic, oregano, zest and salt. Mix through the chicken.
2. Thread chicken, courgette and red onion alternately onto the skewers.
3. Preheat a barbecue to a medium heat. Cook the skewers for 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
4. Warm the flatbreads through. Serve the skewers on the bread with shredded lettuce and coriander leaves to garnish. Add a dollop of sauce.