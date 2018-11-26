What Pizza Personality Are You? An Aucklander's Guide

The Inner-City Hipster

Shops organic and loves a ceramic KeepCup and a charcoal toothbrush, so a pizza that aligns with their values about supporting local ingredients is key. Let’s go for the number four from Umu Pizza made with sourdough that's been fermented for a minimum of 24 hours, topped with mozzarella, feta, Italian kale, Portobello mushrooms, red peppers and garlic; or the number six, with harissa, merguez, feta, herb yoghurt and dukkah – washed down with one the eatery’s list of organic wines or craft beers. Umupizza.co.nz

The Glitterati

For the upwardly mobile and new money to show off their latest designer purchase, a seat outside Ponsonby institution SPQR is a must. An equally glamourous pizza displayed atop a pizza stand for all and sundry to witness is a chance to show everyone you’re keeping up with the Jones’s, so let’s order the decadent buffalo mozzarella pizza with truffle oil and prosciutto – washed down with a bottle or two of the best Champagne on the menu of course. Spqrnz.co.nz

Pepperoni pizza from Sal's Pizza. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The City Slicker

An office worker with about ten minutes to spare for lunch requires something quick and easy, so flick that tie over your shoulder and change into flats because a classic pepperoni pizza from Sal’s beckons, washed down with a can of Coke. There’s only time for one slice though, because soooo busy. Sals.co.nz

19 Vespucci pizza with mozzarella, pesto, garlic and prawns from Settebello. Photo / Fiona Goodall

The Foodie

Loves food. Has a lust for life. A Joie de Vivre if you must. Goes to every new restaurant and café opening. Worships local foodies like Peta Matthias and Julie LeClerc, so prefers something slightly more tried and true, like a quattro formaggi pizza from Settebello; or perhaps something more sophisticated like the 19 Vespucci with mozzarella, pesto, garlic and succulent prawns. Everything has to be authentic down to the Dean Martin soundtrack and the red gingham tablecloths – just like that time they went to Italy and had a summer fling with some Italian stallion. Mamma Mia! Settebello.co.nz

Sausage pizza from Epolito's. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Inner-City Creative

Working in the creative industry must be so exhausting; all that thinking and creating whether on a film set 14 hours a day or perhaps drumming up some big idea at an advertising agency. Serious brain power requires a pizza so enormous it’ll provide sustenance for breakfast the next morning when you’ve been up all night working on some big pitch. How about The Godfather pizza from Epolitos – topped with its signature pepperoni, sausage, meatball, onion, mushroom, olive and jalapeno, the 18 inch XL size is bigger than most average sized heads. Perfecto. Epolitospizzeria.co.nz

Perfect post-swim pizzas from Dragonfired on Waiheke island. Photo / Babiche Martens

The Beach Bum

A dip in the water at Little Oneroa Beach on Waiheke Island is not complete without a pizza from Dragonfired, made with an organic base, mozzarella cheese and homemade tomato sauce. The free spirits here like to throw on their Baja jumpers and harem pants post-swim and sit on the beach feasting on these wood-fired beauties, choosing from a selection of toppings, preferably the artichoke with goat feta. Dragonfired.co.nz