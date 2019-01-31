This plum sauce is perfect for dipping. Photo / Babiche Martens

Mum's Favourite Plum Sauce

Put this season's plums to good use in this sweet, spicy sauce

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 1, 2019

This is the recipe for my mum’s favourite plum sauce — it’s a little bit sweet, so pep it up to a spice level you can handle. Personally, I like to taste a mixture of sweet and tart and require only a pinch of cayenne. I love to dip pork balls, hot vegetable chips or lamb cutlets into this flavoursome sauce.

PLUM SAUCE RECIPE 
Makes 2 cups

800g plums
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 cloves garlic, crushed
½ tsp cinnamon
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
2 star anise
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup cider vinegar
1 tsp Dijon mustard
Pinch of cayenne pepper
Salt to taste

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Halve the plums, remove the stones and place into a large baking dish. Drizzle over the oil, add the garlic, cinnamon, ginger and star anise. Bake for 30 minutes until completely softened and the juices are running. Remove from the oven, take out the star anise.

3. Place into a pot along with the sugar, vinegar, mustard and cayenne. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes until thickened. Remove, blend, sieve and cool.

