For a really quick dessert poach some plums in the oven with a few flavours. Icecream is perfect here. I like to mush the plums into the icecream, revisiting a piece of my childhood to get every last bit!

OVEN-POACHED PLUMS IN APPLE JUICE RECIPE

Serves 4

500g plums, halved stones removed

2 bay leaves

2 cinnamon stick

¼ cup caster sugar

1 Tbsp honey

1 cup apple juice

Icecream to serve

1. Preheat an oven to 160C.

2. Into a ovenproof dish place the plum halves. Place on top the bay leaves, cinnamon sticks, sugar, honey and pour over the apple juice.

3. Bake for 30 minutes until softened but still holding their shape. Remove and cool.

4. Serve with vanilla bean icecream.

