Drizzle this potato salad with creamy mayo dressing and enjoy. Photo / Babiche Martens

Potato Salad With Fresh Corn & Avocado

This salad is summer in a bowl

By Angela Casley
Friday Dec. 14, 2018

New potatoes and corn from the cob represent sunshine, warmth and barbecues at the beach. This salad speaks for itself with the creamy dressing and unique texture of the avocado.

POTATO SALAD WITH FRESH CORN & AVOCADO RECIPE
Serves 4-6

Dressing
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 Tbsp sour cream
1 Tbsp American mustard
2 tsp honey
1 tsp lemon zest

Salad
2 cobs corn
400g new potatoes, cooked and cooled
1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley
1 avocado, diced
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1. For the dressing combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, honey and zest in a small bowl.

2. Cook the corn in boiling, salted water for 4 minutes. Cool, then slice the kernels from the sides with a small knife.

3. In a large bowl place the potatoes, parsley, corn and avocado. Add the dressing and toss gently. Season with salt and pepper.

4. If you’re not serving immediately add the avocado 15 minutes before serving.

