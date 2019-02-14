Quick Bites: The Latest Food & Drink News To Snack On

NEW OPENINGS

Ozone Coffee have celebrated twenty years of roasting with a new eatery and roastery in Grey Lynn. Photo / Supplied

Ozone Coffee

With 20 years of roasting behind them, largely in London, New Plymouth roastery Ozone Coffee have celebrated with a new eatery and roastery in Grey Lynn. The 100-seat cafe includes wholesale roastery — you watch the work behind a glass wall — and an all-day menu. Dishes include seeded granola with buffalo yoghurt and a lamb burger with tzatziki. There's coffee but also cold drip negroni, pomolo park and juno ‘n tonic. 18 Westmoreland St West, Grey Lynn

Flour Mill Cafe has moved into Epsom with coffee, bread, pastries and an Americana-inspired menu. Photo / Supplied

Flour Mill Cafe

Flour Mill Cafe has brought a pop of pink to Epsom and a story to tell. The 25-seat cafe from Rebecca McRobie (Charlie and George) has restored the historic space to its former glory — it's believed to have started out life as a flour mill in the 1990s. The interior keeps the original exposed brick but plays fun with pastel pink walls and statement light boxes. The menu salutes American classics— think steak and eggs, orange soaked ‘gypsy toast’ with mascarpone, and salmon bagels — with a cabinet of daily baguettes, and salads. Coffee is Kokako and treats include pastries by Dan the Baker, and Jess’ Underground Kitchen slices. Pick up a bouquet from Remuera’s Flower Van onsite too. 409A Manukau Rd, Epsom. Open every day, 7am - 3pm

BOOK IN

Share cocktails and conversation with Karen Walker for a good cause. Photo / Supplied

Cocktails with Karen

Breast Cancer Cure (BCC) will host an intimate cocktail evening with Karen Walker in conversation. The fashion designer will share life lessons, and business challenges at Gilda Kirkpatrick's home with guests enjoying cocktails, champagne and canapés. All proceeds of the event will go towards breast cancer research.

When: Thursday February 28, 5.30pm Where: Paritai Drive, Orakei Tickets: $179 at Breastcancercure.org.nz/karen-walker

Pizza Night at Daily Bread

Hallelujah! Pt. Chevalier bakery Daily Bread is now open Friday nights for sourdough wood-fired pizzas and soft serve ice cream. Wine and beer list is available.

When: Every Friday, 5-9pm Where: 1210 Great North Rd, Point Chevalier

Dinner en Blanc

Book yourself a seat at the annual Diner en Blanc event, returning to Auckland for its sixth year. The elegant dinner party — born in Paris in 1988 — is held at a secret location and invites diners to dress entirely in white, BYO a picnic and table setup, and celebrate into the evening with live music and dancing.

When: Saturday March 23 Visit: Auckland.dinerenblanc.com

La Peche Pop-up are moving into Annabel's for an upcoming series of food and art events. Photo / Supplied

La Pêche at Annabel's

French pop-up La Pêche and Annabel’s are joining forces to give Auckland a taste of la dolce vita in new event series, La Cave. Head to the Three Lamps Bar for afternoons to evenings of modern French-inspired food, natural wine, craft beer, and cocktails, and sometimes stalls ranging from vintage fashion, records and plants. The first La Cave will launch this Saturday afternoon, and stick around for an additional party from 8pm for a special wine list and DJ set. The launch party will be followed up by the first official La Cave event on March 23rd.

When: Saturday February 16 Where: 277 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby Visit: @lapechepopup

Meatstock at ASB Showgrounds

Auckland's carnivore carnival Meatstock will bring the beef to ASB Showgrounds this weekend.

When: Saturday February 16 – Sunday February 17 Where: 217 Green Lane West, Greenlane Tickets: Meatstock.nztix.co.nz

Hill St Wholefoods wholesome brownie from a baking mix box. Photo / Supplied

NEW FINDS

A new range of wholesome baking mixes is making life sweet and easy for those intolerant or health conscious. Each mix of Hill St Wholefoods is dairy-free, gluten-free, refined sugar-free, vegan-friendly and priced affordably. The range includes banana bread, choc chip cookies, pancakes, and a particularly satisfying cacao fudge brownie. Each compostable box comes with dry ingredients, just add the wet with the option of extras such as nuts, frozen raspberries, and choc chunks. $11 – $15 at Hillstwholefoods.co.nz.