Raspberries taste of summer sunshine and are decadent in colour and flavour. For an extra romantic touch, transform them into this mousse with its subtle hint of orange; it’s bound to impress. If you can’t find fresh fruit, frozen raspberries will work too.

RASPBERRY & ORANGE MOUSSE RECIPE

Serves 2

1 cup raspberries

¼ cup orange juice

2 tsp gelatin powder

2 Tbsp water

2 eggs, separated

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp orange zest

½ cup cream, lightly whipped

Berries and mint leaves to decorate

1. Place the berries and orange juice into a small pot. Bring to a simmer for 5 minutes until softened. Push through a sieve and discard the pips.

2. Sprinkle the gelatin over the water and let sit for 5 minutes. Then give it 30 seconds in the microwave to dissolve into a clear syrup.

3. Beat the egg yolks, sugar and orange zest until light and creamy. Mix through the berry puree and gelatin.

4. Beat the egg white until thick. Fold through the egg mixture along with the cream. Spoon into individual glasses. Refrigerate overnight.

5. Be sure to pack on ice and carry in a chilly bin to the picnic. Serve with a few fresh berries and mint leaves.

Share this:

Print this page