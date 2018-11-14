Raw Salted Honey & Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Prepare to fall head-over-heels for this lush dessert
Luxuriously creamy, these salted honey and lemon cheesecake bars are made entirely from simple, pure ingredients. The texture is rich and velvety, yet still maintains a certain lightness when cut with a spoon. You’ll also taste a beautiful, soft undertone from a touch of honey, the kind of sweetness that lingers perfectly. It's also dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free, so it's perfect for sharing.
RAW SALTED HONEY & LEMON CHEESECAKE BARS RECIPE
Serves 8
Base:
½ cup of pecans, roughly ground
½ cup raw buckwheat groats
2 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup
3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
Pinch of sea salt
Filling:
1 cup coconut cream
1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight in water then drained well
1 lemon, zest and juice
½ cup melted coconut oil
¼ cup honey, gently melted
3 tsp pure vanilla extract
3/4 tsp sea salt
1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.
2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared loaf tin.
3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.
4. Tip the mixture into the loaf tin and smooth out evenly.
5. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.
6. Remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into thick pieces, and then top with a drizzle of honey if desired.
