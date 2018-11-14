Luxuriously creamy, these salted honey and lemon cheesecake bars are made entirely from simple, pure ingredients. The texture is rich and velvety, yet still maintains a certain lightness when cut with a spoon. You’ll also taste a beautiful, soft undertone from a touch of honey, the kind of sweetness that lingers perfectly. It's also dairy, gluten and refined sugar-free, so it's perfect for sharing.

RAW SALTED HONEY & LEMON CHEESECAKE BARS RECIPE

Serves 8

Base:

½ cup of pecans, roughly ground

½ cup raw buckwheat groats

2 Tbsp honey or pure maple syrup

3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

Pinch of sea salt

Filling:

1 cup coconut cream

1 cup raw cashews, soaked overnight in water then drained well

1 lemon, zest and juice

½ cup melted coconut oil

¼ cup honey, gently melted

3 tsp pure vanilla extract

3/4 tsp sea salt

1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 1-2 minutes. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared loaf tin.

3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Tip the mixture into the loaf tin and smooth out evenly.

5. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.

6. Remove cake from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into thick pieces, and then top with a drizzle of honey if desired.

