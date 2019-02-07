Serve this Spanish-style frittata with crusty bread and a simple tomato salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Roasted Pepper & Courgette Frittata

This simple frittata is wonderful shared as part of a fuss-free picnic lunch

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 8, 2019

A Spanish frittata is always a winner. This recipe uses seasonal roasted peppers and courgettes and is delicious served at room temperature along with a simple tomato salad and crusty bread.

ROASTED PEPPER & COURGETTE FRITTATA RECIPE
Serves 2-4

1 Tbsp olive oil
1 spring onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 medium potato, thinly sliced
1 courgette, grated
4 eggs, whisked and seasoned
1 red pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced
1 cup basil leaves, plus extra for garnish
¼ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Heat the oil in a small heavy-based frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and potato cooking for 5-8 minutes until the potato is completely softened.

3. Add the courgette, cooking for a further 3 minutes. Pour in the eggs, stir through half the pepper and basil leaves.

4. Sprinkle over the cheese and place into the oven for 20 minutes until just set in the middle.

5. Remove, cool, and tip onto a serving platter or take in the pan to the picnic.

6. To serve top with the remaining roasted pepper and extra basil leaves.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Fennel, Pea & Ham Frittata With Cheese

Cheat your way to a delicious breakfast, lunch or dinner with this simple recipe

Cauliflower Frittata Recipe

Cooking doesn't have to be complicated with this easy frittata

Courgette Frittata Recipe with Pumpkin Crust

This frittata makes for a tasty, low carb meal

Petite Kitchen's Millet and Gruyere Frittata

This herby recipe is delicious served fresh or as leftovers the next day

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Raspberry & Orange Mousse

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

Roasted Pepper & Courgette Frittata

Cranberry & White Chocolate Muesli Bars

Our Most Amazing Apricot Recipes To Try

Mum's Favourite Plum Sauce

Apricot Sundae With Homemade Custard & Praline

Oven-Poached Plums In Apple Juice

Red Peppers With Rosemary & Chorizo

Vegan Bruschetta With Avocado & Edamame Mash
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter