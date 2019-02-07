A Spanish frittata is always a winner. This recipe uses seasonal roasted peppers and courgettes and is delicious served at room temperature along with a simple tomato salad and crusty bread.

ROASTED PEPPER & COURGETTE FRITTATA RECIPE

Serves 2-4

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 medium potato, thinly sliced

1 courgette, grated

4 eggs, whisked and seasoned

1 red pepper, roasted, peeled and sliced

1 cup basil leaves, plus extra for garnish

¼ cup grated parmesan

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. Heat the oil in a small heavy-based frying pan. Add the onion, garlic and potato cooking for 5-8 minutes until the potato is completely softened.

3. Add the courgette, cooking for a further 3 minutes. Pour in the eggs, stir through half the pepper and basil leaves.

4. Sprinkle over the cheese and place into the oven for 20 minutes until just set in the middle.

5. Remove, cool, and tip onto a serving platter or take in the pan to the picnic.

6. To serve top with the remaining roasted pepper and extra basil leaves.

Share this:

Print this page