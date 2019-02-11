Royal G Is Mission Bay's Hottest New Indian-Inspired Eatery

You won’t find good old-fashioned butter chicken on the menu at Mission Bay’s new Indian-inspired eatery Royal G. Instead, owners Javier Carmona (Mexico, Beirut) and David Saavedra are promising diners a little more fun than they might usually expect.

The talented duo says Royal G, located among a slew of new dining options at the refurbed Eastridge Shopping Centre, is an “exciting detour” from the Spanish and Mexican flavours of their previous pop-ups, Etxeberria and Inti.

“We’re not trying to be traditional. We want to create something that’s fun and fresh within the parameters of Indian cuisine,” Javier says.

From left; Owners Javier Carmona (Mexico, Beirut) and David Saavedra. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

The relaxed menu features a modern twist on street food snacks such as sourdough samosas and a range of filled Kati rolls, and fresh dishes of ceviche, and burnt cucumber and radish salad.

A single curry — an indicator they’re not trying to cover all the classics — will change daily and be served with rice, roti and accompaniments. To drink there will be homemade lassis, Indian cola and iced chai tea.

Given the site’s location, the interior aims to cast aside any food court vibes. “We wanted to bring the quality that goes into setting up a good restaurant,” Javier says.

Concrete walls and benches give an industrial permanence, while touches like retro lightboxes and vintage glassware add quirk and colour.

Cast iron cookwear and concrete ensures a street feel to the space. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

“We’re not trying to get too cutesy,” says Javier, who’s traded in commercial kitchen equipment for rustic cast-iron cookers and cookware to ensure a street feel.

The open kitchen will be a focal point of the space which seats 24 on high stools, retro office chairs and informal low tables. Royal G’s new neighbours include Dante’s Pizza, Temaki Truck and Boy & Bird.

215 Kepa Rd, Mission Bay