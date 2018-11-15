Salmon, Chorizo & Haloumi Skewers With Aioli

These salmon skewers will provide the wow factor to any drinks party with a little spice from the chorizo, a favourite of mine, grilled haloumi and a creamy aioli dip to top them off. For a quick dinner you could make these skewers bigger and serve them with a side salad.

SALMON, CHORIZO & HALOUMI SKEWERS RECIPE

Makes 16

200g haloumi

2 chorizo sausages

200g skinned salmon fillet, bones removed

16 basil leaves

1 Tbsp oil

Sprinkle of salt and freshly ground pepper

½ cup aioli

1. Cut the haloumi, chorizo and salmon each into 16 even-sized pieces. On to small kebab sticks, place a piece of each with a basil leaf in between.

2. When ready to cook, heat a pan to a medium heat with a little oil. Fry the sticks on all four sides for 2-3 minutes until cooked through and golden.

3. Season with a little salt and pepper. Serve hot with aioli to dip.

Share this:

Print this page