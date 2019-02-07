Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

A picnic favourite of mine is this fresh, green and packed-full-of-flavour salmon noodle salad recipe. Transport in a big container in a chilly bin and then simply toss through the dressing before serving.

SALMON SOBA NOODLE SALAD RECIPE

Serves 2

Dressing

1 Tbsp fish sauce

¼ cup lime juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp finely chopped red chilli

Salad

1 cup cooked soba noodles

1 cup blanched edamame beans

¼ cucumber, chopped

½ spring onion, chopped

100g hot smoked salmon

1 cup mixed coriander and dill leaves

1. For the dressing, in a small jar combine the fish sauce, lime juice, olive oil, sesame oil, brown sugar and chilli.

2. For the salad, in a large bowl combine the noodles, beans, cucumber, spring onion, flaked salmon and herbs.

3. Just before serving toss through the dressing.

