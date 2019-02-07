This soba noodle salad is perfect for picnics or work lunches. Photo / Babiche Martens

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

Add a fresh, crunchy element to your next picnic with this healthy soba noodle salad recipe

By Angela Casley
Friday Feb. 8, 2019

A picnic favourite of mine is this fresh, green and packed-full-of-flavour salmon noodle salad recipe. Transport in a big container in a chilly bin and then simply toss through the dressing before serving.

SALMON SOBA NOODLE SALAD RECIPE
Serves 2

Dressing
1 Tbsp fish sauce
¼ cup lime juice
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp brown sugar
2 tsp finely chopped red chilli

Salad
1 cup cooked soba noodles
1 cup blanched edamame beans
¼ cucumber, chopped
½ spring onion, chopped
100g hot smoked salmon
1 cup mixed coriander and dill leaves

1. For the dressing, in a small jar combine the fish sauce, lime juice, olive oil, sesame oil, brown sugar and chilli.

2. For the salad, in a large bowl combine the noodles, beans, cucumber, spring onion, flaked salmon and herbs.

3. Just before serving toss through the dressing.

Salmon Soba Noodle Salad With Chilli & Lime Dressing

