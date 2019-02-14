Although a beef fillet is an expensive cut of meat, there is not a morsel of waste and every mouthful will melt in your mouth. Preparation time is minimal with a simple marinade which doesn't overpower the fillet and allows it to keep its delightful flavour. Don’t forget to rest the meat before serving to allow all the juices to be absorbed and to ensure the meat is even more succulent.

SESAME, SOY & HONEY MARINATED BEEF FILLET RECIPE

Serves 8

¼ cup soy

¼ cup mirin

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp grated ginger

2 Tbsp honey

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp toasted sesame seed

1kg (approx.) piece beef fillet

1 Tbsp oil

Watercress and extra sesame seeds to serve

1. Into a small bowl place the soy, mirin, sesame oil, ginger, honey, garlic and sesame seeds, mixing well.

2. Place the beef into a sealable plastic bag. Add the marinade tossing to combine well. Marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

3. Preheat an oven to 200C.

4. Remove the fillet from the bag, reserving the marinade, and pat the fillet dry. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Sear all sides of the fillet, then place into the oven for 18 minutes. Remove and allow to sit for 15 minutes.

5. Slice thinly with a dribble of the marinade on top, watercress and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

