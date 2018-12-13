Serve this strawberry and pomegranate loaf with a dollop of yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens

Strawberry & Pomegranate Loaf With Lemon Icing

Sweeten up your summer with this delicious bake

By Angela Casley
Friday Dec. 14, 2018

This loaf is a delicious and practical way to make the most of summer fruit. Strawberries are good right now, so why wait for the holidays? Bake a loaf this weekend. The pomegranate adds a little crunch and awesome colour, while a dollop of yoghurt on top is the ideal finishing touch.

STRAWBERRY & POMEGRANATE LOAF WITH LEMON ICING RECIPE
Serves 8-10

125g butter, softened
180g caster sugar
2 eggs
Zest of 1 lemon
Zest of 1 orange
200g plain flour
1/4 cup ground almonds
2 tsp baking powder
1/2 cup milk
1 cup roughly chopped strawberries
1/2 cup pomegranate

Icing
100g icing sugar
2 tsp lemon juice
Strawberries and pomegranate to decorate
Yoghurt to serve

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20cm x 9cm loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, then the zest. Fold through the flour, almonds and baking powder. Stir through the milk.

3. Gently fold through the berries and pomegranate. Spoon into the loaf tin and place into the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely.

4. Remove from the tin.

5. For the icing combine the icing sugar and lemon juice. Drizzle over the cake and allow to set for 20 minutes.

6. Decorate with extra strawberries and pomegranate. Serve sliced with yoghurt.

