This loaf is a delicious and practical way to make the most of summer fruit. Strawberries are good right now, so why wait for the holidays? Bake a loaf this weekend. The pomegranate adds a little crunch and awesome colour, while a dollop of yoghurt on top is the ideal finishing touch.

STRAWBERRY & POMEGRANATE LOAF WITH LEMON ICING RECIPE

Serves 8-10

125g butter, softened

180g caster sugar

2 eggs

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

200g plain flour

1/4 cup ground almonds

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup milk

1 cup roughly chopped strawberries

1/2 cup pomegranate



Icing

100g icing sugar

2 tsp lemon juice

Strawberries and pomegranate to decorate

Yoghurt to serve

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line a 20cm x 9cm loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, then the zest. Fold through the flour, almonds and baking powder. Stir through the milk.

3. Gently fold through the berries and pomegranate. Spoon into the loaf tin and place into the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove and cool completely.

4. Remove from the tin.

5. For the icing combine the icing sugar and lemon juice. Drizzle over the cake and allow to set for 20 minutes.

6. Decorate with extra strawberries and pomegranate. Serve sliced with yoghurt.

