Light, with a soft, sweet crumb, this almond flour cake is a brilliantly basic recipe, which can be topped with all kinds of seasonal fruit. On this occasion, I’ve used small, plump apricots, enhanced by the zest of Valencia orange — it’s a lovely combination that I think you’ll love. Serve with billowy whipped cream or thick, natural yoghurt.

VALENCIA ORANGE, APRICOT & ALMOND CAKE RECIPE

Serves 8

1/2 cup natural or coconut yoghurt

3/4 cup light muscovado sugar

1/2 cup olive oil or melted coconut oil

3 free-range eggs

Zest of one Valencia orange

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 cup almond meal/flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp sea salt

Topping

6 apricots, sliced in half and cored

Zest of one Valencia orange



1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, and line the base and sides of a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, sugar, olive oil, eggs, orange zest and vanilla, then gently fold in the dry ingredients until just combined.

3. Pour the batter into the cake tin and smooth out evenly. Arrange the apricots on top, flesh side up, and then sprinkle over the orange zest.

4. Bake for 40 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the tin for about 15 minutes before carefully turning out onto a rack.

5. Will keep in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

