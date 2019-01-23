This almond flour cake is delicious topped with all kinds of seasonal fruit. Photo / Jonny Scott

Valencia Orange, Apricot & Almond Cake

It's a piece of cake creating this wholesome bake from Eleanor Ozich

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Jan. 24, 2019

Light, with a soft, sweet crumb, this almond flour cake is a brilliantly basic recipe, which can be topped with all kinds of seasonal fruit. On this occasion, I’ve used small, plump apricots, enhanced by the zest of Valencia orange — it’s a lovely combination that I think you’ll love. Serve with billowy whipped cream or thick, natural yoghurt.

VALENCIA ORANGE, APRICOT & ALMOND CAKE RECIPE
Serves 8

1/2 cup natural or coconut yoghurt
3/4 cup light muscovado sugar
1/2 cup olive oil or melted coconut oil
3 free-range eggs
Zest of one Valencia orange
2 tsp vanilla bean paste
1 cup almond meal/flour
1/2 cup rolled oats
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp sea salt

Topping
6 apricots, sliced in half and cored
Zest of one Valencia orange


1. Preheat the oven to 180°C, and line the base and sides of a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the yoghurt, sugar, olive oil, eggs, orange zest and vanilla, then gently fold in the dry ingredients until just combined.

3. Pour the batter into the cake tin and smooth out evenly. Arrange the apricots on top, flesh side up, and then sprinkle over the orange zest.

4. Bake for 40 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean. Allow the cake to cool in the tin for about 15 minutes before carefully turning out onto a rack.

5. Will keep in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

 

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Eleanor Ozich's Simple Nut Flour Cake With Seasonal Fruit

Wonderfully simple yet deceptively delicious, this cake is perfect for all seasons

Apricot & Spice Cake

A spicy apricot cake that's made even more delicious with a drizzle of a warm caramel sauce and a dollop of yoghurt

Eleanor Ozich's Vegan Caramelised Apple Cake Recipe

Make the most of apple season and try this tasty vegan cake recipe

Apricot and Ginger Pudding Recipe

This apricot and ginger pudding is moist and delicious

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Valencia Orange, Apricot & Almond Cake

The Best Beetroot Recipes To Try For Dinner Or Dessert

Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads

Melon & Marinated Feta Salad With Basil

Barley Bowl With Roasted Nuts & Grilled Avocado

Wholesome Office Lunch Ideas For The Working Week

Fuss-Free Fritter Recipes That Make Dinner Easy

Sweeten Up Your Life With These Perfect Plum Recipes

Our Very Best Courgette Recipes To Try

Dirt Cookbook's Golden Cauliflower

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter