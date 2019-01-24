Vegan Brownies With Cashews

Going vegan does not mean missing out on treats like the ever-popular chocolate brownie. With a generous dollop of coconut yoghurt on top it makes the perfect dessert and looks gorgeous with a sprinkle of raspberry powder, which is available in supermarkets.

VEGAN BROWNIE WITH CASHEWS RECIPE

Makes 20 pieces

200g dark dairy-free chocolate

170g self-rising flour

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

1 tsp cinnamon

150g brown sugar

1/3 cup sunflower oil

1 1/4 cups coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 cup raw cashew nuts, chopped

To serve raspberry powder and coconut yoghurt

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.

2. Break the chocolate into pieces and place into a bowl over simmering water until melted and smooth.

3. Into a large bowl place the flour, cocoa, cinnamon and brown sugar.

4. In another bowl combine the oil, coconut milk and vanilla. Pour in the chocolate and mix until smooth. Add to the dry ingredients stirring to combine. Add half the cashews. Pour into the tin, spread evenly and sprinkle with remaining nuts.

5. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.

6. Serve with a dust of raspberry powder and dollop of coconut yoghurt.

