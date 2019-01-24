These rich brownies are dotted with cashew nuts. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegan Brownies With Cashews

Dark, decadent and nutty, these vegan-friendly brownies are the ultimate indulgence

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 25, 2019

Going vegan does not mean missing out on treats like the ever-popular chocolate brownie. With a generous dollop of coconut yoghurt on top it makes the perfect dessert and looks gorgeous with a sprinkle of raspberry powder, which is available in supermarkets.

VEGAN BROWNIE WITH CASHEWS RECIPE 
Makes 20 pieces

200g dark dairy-free chocolate
170g self-rising flour
1 Tbsp cocoa powder
1 tsp cinnamon
150g brown sugar
1/3 cup sunflower oil
1 1/4 cups coconut milk
1 tsp vanilla essence
1/2 cup raw cashew nuts, chopped
To serve raspberry powder and coconut yoghurt

1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Line a 20 x 20cm tin with baking paper.

2. Break the chocolate into pieces and place into a bowl over simmering water until melted and smooth.

3. Into a large bowl place the flour, cocoa, cinnamon and brown sugar.

4. In another bowl combine the oil, coconut milk and vanilla. Pour in the chocolate and mix until smooth. Add to the dry ingredients stirring to combine. Add half the cashews. Pour into the tin, spread evenly and sprinkle with remaining nuts.

5. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove and cool.

6. Serve with a dust of raspberry powder and dollop of coconut yoghurt.

Share this:
Prev
Next

View More

Raw Salted Honey & Lemon Cheesecake Bars

Prepare to fall head-over-heels for this lush dessert

Easy Vegan Tahini & Nut Fudge

This sweet vegan slice offers all the indulgence of a guilty pleasure, minus the guilt

Eleanor Ozich's Vegan Louise Cake

Revive an old-fashioned Kiwi classic with this wholesome and utterly delicious version

Eleanor Ozich's Vegan Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Try this recipe for deliciously chewy dark chocolate chunk cookies, perfect for young guests

More Food & Drink / Recipes

Vegan Bruschetta With Avocado & Edamame Mash

Vegan Brownies With Cashews

Vegan Tofu Scramble With Mushrooms & Spinach

Valencia Orange, Apricot & Almond Cake

The Best Beetroot Recipes To Try For Dinner Or Dessert

Peri Peri Chicken Skewers & Flatbreads

Melon & Marinated Feta Salad With Basil

Barley Bowl With Roasted Nuts & Grilled Avocado

Wholesome Office Lunch Ideas For The Working Week

Fuss-Free Fritter Recipes That Make Dinner Easy
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter