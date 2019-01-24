Roast vegetables are the perfect match for zesty avocado and edamame mash. Photo / Babiche Martens

Vegan Bruschetta With Avocado & Edamame Mash

An Italian favourite gets a gluten-free, vegan-friendly twist in this vege-packed recipe

By Angela Casley
Friday Jan. 25, 2019

At this time of year it is easy to hunt out some home-grown tomatoes for this refreshing vegetable bruschetta. With a little crunch in the edamame and lemony avocado, it's the nicest way to start a meal or to enjoy for lunch.

VEGAN BRUSCHETTA WITH AVOCADO & EDAMAME MASH RECIPE 
Serves 4-6

1/4 cup oil
1 aubergine, cut into 1/2 cm rounds
1 golden kumara, cut into 1/2 cm lengths
1 purple kumara, cut into 1/2 cm rounds

Mash
2 avocados
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup finely chopped spring onion
2 tsp lemon zest
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 cup edamame beans, blanched
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
1 cup tomatoes, chopped small

1. Preheat an oven to 180C.

2. In a frying pan heat half the oil. Fry the aubergine until brown and softened on each side. Set aside and cover.

3. Rub the remainder of the oil over the kumaras. Place on to a baking tray in the oven for 20 minutes until softened. Remove and cool.

4. For the mash, in a bowl combine the avocado, garlic, spring onion, zest, juice and edamame beans. Season with salt and pepper.

5. To serve top the vegetables with a dollop of mash and a spoon of chopped tomatoes.

