Simple ingredients, with even simpler directions, this vegan coconut tahini slice is perfectly refreshing during these hot summer months. The chocolate coconut base is topped with a creamy, vanilla-spiked filling, then adorned with soft, sweet blueberries. It freezes well, too, so you can whip out a slice or two as you desire.

VEGAN COCONUT TAHINI SLICE WITH BLUEBERRIES RECIPE

Makes 16 squares

For the base:

1 ¼ cups desiccated coconut

2 Tbsp cashew butter

2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted

2 Tbsp cocoa or cacao powder

Pinch of sea salt

For the filling:

½ cup cashew or coconut butter

½ cup coconut oil, melted

½ cup coconut cream

¼ cup pure maple syrup

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp tahini

For topping:

1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1. Line a slice tin with baking paper.

2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 20-30 seconds. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared slice tin.

3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Pour the mixture on top of the base, smooth out evenly, then top with the blueberries. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.

5. Remove slice from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into squares, and enjoy. Can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for about a month.

