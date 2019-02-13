This no-bake slice can be stored in the freezer for when your sweet tooth strikes. Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Vegan Coconut Tahini Slice With Blueberries

This raw slice is just the thing to satisfy your sweet tooth in the summer months

By Eleanor Ozich
Thursday Feb. 14, 2019

Simple ingredients, with even simpler directions, this vegan coconut tahini slice is perfectly refreshing during these hot summer months. The chocolate coconut base is topped with a creamy, vanilla-spiked filling, then adorned with soft, sweet blueberries. It freezes well, too, so you can whip out a slice or two as you desire.

VEGAN COCONUT TAHINI SLICE WITH BLUEBERRIES RECIPE
Makes 16 squares

For the base:
1 ¼ cups desiccated coconut
2 Tbsp cashew butter
2 Tbsp coconut oil, melted
2 Tbsp cocoa or cacao powder
Pinch of sea salt

For the filling:
½ cup cashew or coconut butter
½ cup coconut oil, melted
½ cup coconut cream
¼ cup pure maple syrup
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 Tbsp tahini

For topping:
1 ½ cups fresh or frozen blueberries

1. Line a slice tin with baking paper.

2. Start by preparing the base. Put all ingredients into a food processor, then process until the mixture starts to come together, about 20-30 seconds. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared slice tin.

3. To prepare filling, put all ingredients into a high powered blender or food processor. Process until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Pour the mixture on top of the base, smooth out evenly, then top with the blueberries. Pop in the freezer for at least 4 hours, or overnight, to set.

5. Remove slice from the freezer, allow to thaw slightly, then carefully transfer to a wooden board. Slice into squares, and enjoy. Can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days, or in the freezer for about a month.

 

