Vegan Tofu Scramble With Mushrooms & Spinach
Shake up your breakfast routine with this delicious vegan take on a classic scramble
Try this tofu take on a scramble. I use firm tofu and find the best way to crumble it is with your fingers. Adding ginger and spring onion gives it a spicy hit with two of my favourites — mushrooms and spinach. You could get carried away here adding spices or topping with any array of fresh herbs. I enjoy the taste and texture of tofu, so don’t like to camouflage it with too many flavours.
VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLE RECIPE
Serves 4
1 Tbsp flavourless oil
1 spring onion, finely chopped
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
200g finely sliced button mushrooms
300g packet firm tofu, crumbled
2 cups baby spinach leaves
Salt and pepper to season
To serve
Grilled tomatoes, toasted seed loaf and lemon wedges
1. In a large frying pan heat the oil. Add the spring onions and ginger cooking for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook until softened.
2. Toss in the crumbled tofu and cook for 4 minutes or until lightly browned. Add the spinach to wilt. Season with a little salt and freshly ground pepper.
3. Serve hot with a side of tomatoes, toast and lemon to squeeze.Share this: