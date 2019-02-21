Warm Tomato, Courgette & Bacon Salad
All it takes is 10 minutes to throw this simply delicious salad together
Too simple for words, this warm tomato and courgette salad recipe is a meal in 10 minutes. The smell of the bacon cooking will have you salivating. Add a fried egg on top if that tickles your fancy. Embrace the freshest of tomatoes while the summer is here.
WARM TOMATO, COURGETTE & BACON SALAD RECIPE
Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 medium-sized courgettes, sliced lengthways
3 slices bacon, chopped roughly
300g mixed tomatoes, cut various ways
2 Tbsp thyme leaves
1/4 cup toasted pine nuts
Olive oil to drizzle
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Cook the courgettes for 4 or 5 minutes until golden. Set aside. Add the bacon to the pan cooking for a few minutes until beginning to crisp up. Add the tomatoes, tossing until some are softened and others not so much.
2. Mix through the thyme for a couple of minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Serve warm with a sprinkle of pine nuts and a drizzle of olive oil.