Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Homebody In Your Life

Going out is not on this introvert’s agenda; the most comforting oasis is a staycation paradise surrounded by their favourite things

Thursday Dec. 6, 2018
Ruby blouse $169. Bordallo Pinheiro cabbage bowl, from $39, teapot $225 and ceramic artichoke, $45, from Father Rabbit. Ingrid Starnes x Fiona Mackay candle $139.

Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Capital Kitchen honey dipper, $10, from Stevens.

Elle & Riley cashmere blanket $695.

Citta Design vase $199.

Double Rainbouu sheepskin slides about $208.

Country Road measuring cups (set of four) $40.

Moulin Roty toolbox set, $60, from Corso de’ Fiori.

Andrea & Joen linen shirt dress, $299, from Thread Design.

The Natural Co. wooden comb $22.

Kiehl’s dog cleansing spritz $34.

Verner headband, $109, from Good As Gold.

Stay Home Club magnet, $10, from Madame Fancy Pants.

Moochi hat $80

Pauanesia tea towel $20.

Sphaera sweet almond and clay soap $26.

Toast tongs, $25, from Crushes.

Harry Styles jumper $60.

H&M serving bowls $15.

Allbirds sleep mask $60.

Sans Ceuticals recipe card stand $60.

Writers And Their Cats by Alison Nastasi published by Chronicle Books (2018), $37, from Iko Iko.

Citta Design wreath $70.

Wallace Cotton table runner $30.

Fourth Street Home onyx egg cups $80 for two.

