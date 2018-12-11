Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Artistic Soul In Your Life

Vivid hues and sculptural shapes inspire and enhance creativity for the artistic souls in your life

Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018
Maaike shirt dress $450. Wallace Rose long metallic earrings $149 (a pair) and blue drop earring $210 (a pair). Handcrafted glass ball, $28, from Made in Mexico.

Photographer / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Fashion Editor / Dan Ahwa

Hair and makeup / Louise Rae using GHD tools and Mecca Beauty

Model / Kizzie Amoore from 62 Models

Box of crayons, $14, from The Vault.

Paper Collective print, $115, from Father Rabbit.

Age Eyewear sunglasses $269.

Adding The Blue by Chrissie Hynde published by Genesis Publications (2018), $75, from Hedly’s Bookshop.

Bather swim shorts, $129, from Workshop.

Cavallini colour wheel tote, $59, from Passion for Paper.

Penney & Bennett cushion $159.

Keepcup, $19, from Stevens.

Glenn Jones bird kite $35

Tickets to see Lauryn Hill in concert at Spark Arena, Saturday February 16, 2019. From $117.

Moochi bandana $80.

Frederic Malle Musc Ravageur (100ml) $428.

Fazeek handmade terrazzo soap, $20, from Shut The Front Door.

Slow Down Studio throw, $395, from Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki.

The Beach People Round towel, $119, from Paper Plane Store.

The Missoni Family Cookbook published by Assouline, $82, from Tessuti.

Kowtow x Mirador T-shirt $129.

Silke hair wrap, $95, from Esalare.

Lenox vase, $149, from The Studio of Tableware.

