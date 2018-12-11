Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Busy Professional In Your Life

For the multi-tasker and the career-driven, sharpen their focus with some useful tools to inspire organisation and efficiency

Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018
Gregory blazer $799. Loobie’s Story blouse $249. An Organised Life 2019 diary $40. Skagen watch, $309, from Walker & Hall. Faber Castell pencil, $20 (set of 12), from Whitcoulls.

Photographer / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Fashion Editor / Dan Ahwa

Hair and makeup / Louise Rae using GHD tools and Mecca Beauty

Model / Kizzie Amoore from 62 Models

An Organised Life Calendar $26.

Saben cabin bag $329.

Becoming by Michelle Obama published by Penguin $50.

Darling Clementine bound folder, $25, from Pepa.

Apple Macbook Air $2149.

Pierre Cardin silk tie, $99, from Fifth Ave Menswear.

Bobbi Brown travel brush set $235.

Fallenfront belt $80.

Stella McCartney handbag, $1090, from Scarpa.

Cartier Tank Americaine watch, $9300, from Partridge Jewellers.

Anya Smells Diffuser with ceramic pencil reeds, $219, from Mecca Beauty.

Memobottle drink bottle, $59, from Suprette.

Hugo Boss fountain pen, $199, from Smith & Caughey’s.

Will.i.am x Specsavers frames $369 (two pairs).

Karen Walker Monumental (50ml) eau de parfum for men $135.

The Yeelight LED desk lamp, $89, from Mi-store.co.nz

Twenty8 car essential oil diffuser $70.

Kreafunk portable power bank, $115, from Smith & Caughey’s.

YSL Gold Attraction Touche Eclat Radiant Pen, $69, from selected department stores and Life pharmacies.

David Shrigley badge, $7, from Auckland Art Gallery Toi A Tamaki.

Tiffany & Co. alarm clock, POA.

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

