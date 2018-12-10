Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Health & Wellness Guru In Your Life

For those who like to treat their body like a temple, here are a few ideas for radiating positive vibes, both physically and mentally

Monday Dec. 10, 2018
1/20

Adidas by Stella McCartney jacket $280. eQua hot yoga mat, $155, from Yoga Arts.

Photographer / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

Fashion Editor / Dan Ahwa

Hair and makeup / Louise Rae using GHD tools and Mecca Beauty

Model / Kizzie Amoore from 62 Models

We’ar leggings $118.

Yin yoga mat, $139, from Paper Plane.

Frankie Apothecary Kawakawa Body Oil $55.

Adidas Y03 bag, $280, from Zambesi.

Page Thirty Three essential oil burner, $239, from Tonic Room.

Ethique body sampler $25.

Vitajuwel glass gemstone bottle, $160, from Water-bottle.co.nz.

Maori Healing Remedies by Murdoch Riley published by Viking Seven Seas, $36, from The Vault.

Activist raw m?nuka honey (250g), $70, from Simon James Concept Store.

Blacklist Gratitude Journal, $40, from Sunday Home Store.

Huffer bag $60.

It’s OK to Feel Things Deeply by Carissa Potter, $35, from Iko Iko.

Nike sneakers $280.

Matakana Botanicals Apothecary energise sniff box $10.

Hansel from Basel socks, $25, from Good As Gold.

The School of Life Perspective cards, $34, from Pepa.

Golden Grind organic turmeric hot chocolate, $32, from Oh Natural.

Tickets to the International Yoga Festival 2019, Kawai Purapura Retreat Centre, February 21, 2019. $280

Flint Chocolate almond butter organic chocolate $10.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

Christmas Gift Guide

The Best Cookbooks To Give Food Lovers This Christmas

Treat the foodie in your life to these tasty reads that cover good old-fashioned home cooking to ...

Workshop Your Way to an Artisan Christmas

Must Reads

New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter