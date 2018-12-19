20 Ways To Wear Pantone’s 2019 Colour Of The Year, Living Coral

Unlike its predecessor, 2018’s Ultra Violet, Living Coral is decidedly more wearable, especially when it comes to beauty

By Ashleigh Cometti
Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018
1/21

2019's biggest beauty trend is one you can really sink your teeth into.

Photo / Supplied

EYES

Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Freelove, $36

Offer your peepers a pretty peach flush with this vibrant, shimmering shadow; dust on sparingly for a sheer finish, or layer on a neutral base for a more dramatic effect.

FACE

Too Faced Sweethearts Perfect Flush Blush in Sparkling Bellini, $47

Take it from someone who has used this product religiously since receiving (me) – this blush comprises three peachy keen shades that can be used individually or blended together for a multi-dimensional look.

RMS Beauty Lip 2 Cheek in Paradise, $57

Here at Viva, we’re all for products that save money and room in your makeup bag. RMS Beauty’s two-in-one lip and cheek tint is a non-sticky means of creating a healthy flush, with the added benefit of offering an antioxidant boost to skin.

Benefit Coralista Coral Blush, $56

Famed for their playful packaging, Benefit’s Coralista is summer personified. Simply swipe over the apples of cheeks or over the high points of the face for a glowy, healthy-looking complexion.

Clarins SOS Primer in Coral, $64

This coral-hued primer does much more than just prep skin for makeup application – it helps to minimise dark spots, protect from environmental damage, as well as illuminate and hydrate skin.

Estee Lauder Pure Colour Envy Sculpting Blush in Peach Passion, $84

Create the cheekbones of your dreams with this silky powder blush.

The Body Shop Shimmer Waves in 03 Coral, $46

Boasting five summer-ready shades, this compact looks to Marula Oil to nourish and hydrate skin while offering colour to face, eyes and cheeks.

Bobbi Brown Brightening Brick in Coral, $105

Fake a healthy complexion with the aid of this shimmering compact – it’s like a bronzer and blush in one and works perfectly on medium skin tones.

LIPS

Mecca Max Gloss Boss Lip Gloss in Just Peachy, $20

Promising strong colour payoff and minimal stickiness, consider this opaque gloss as your secret weapon to faking a fuller pout.

Karen Murrell Lipstick in Coral Dawn, $32

Designed by Kiwi lipstick maven Karen Murrell, this tangerine-orange hue is our top pick for summer.

NARS Lipstick in Casablanca, $44

Every bit as romantic as the 1942 classic from which it took its moniker, this non-drying, velvet lipstick is a date night must-have.

M.A.C Lipstick in Coral Bliss, $40

M.A.C’s Cremesheen lipsticks have achieved cult status with their loyal Kiwi following – and for good reason. Pearlised pigments blend with a moisturising serum for a skin tone-flattering finish.

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour Bold Lipstick in Passionate Peach, $42

This water-based liquid lipstick combines the coverage of a lipstick with the glossy, wet look finish of a gloss.

Revlon Colorstay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Cruise Collection, $33.

Moisturising shea butter and aloe vera combine in this velvet-soft lip formula.

Shiseido Visionairy Gel Lipstick in Coral Pop, $51.

Expertly formulated with 15 per cent water added to glide onto lips easily and offer instant hydration, this lipstick wears like a second skin.

Nivea Fruity Shine in Peach, $5.

Ideal for popping into your beach bag, this little bullet offers shimmering peach pigments and a fruity peach scent to lips.

Chapstick Lip Balm Total Hydration in Coral, $9.

Rosehip and jojoba oil combine to hydrate lips in this tinted lip balm formula.

YSL Rouge Pur Couture in Corail Urbain, $66.

You’ll want to add this to your beauty arsenal for the chic packaging alone. But inside, you’ll discover captivating shades inspired by Monsieur Saint Laurent’s iconic colour palette – ranging from fire truck red and punchy fuchsia, through to burnished orange.

NAILS

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Le Huile Nail Colour in Cafe De Nuit, $12.

Dial up your digits with this preppy peach hue.

Essie Nail Polish in Peach Side Babe, $18.

Keen to step things up a notch? This sun-ripened peach hue screams summer soiree.

Every year we wait for colour expert Pantone to announce the shade that’ll inspire our wardrobes, interiors and beauty look for the coming season. There’s been some hits and some misses, like the unremarkable red wine shade, ‘Marsala’, in 2015, or when Pantone cheated a bit by choosing two hues in 2016 – a blush pink ‘Rose Quartz’ and muted blue, ‘Serenity’.

But there’s no doubt about it – 2019’s pick of Living Coral has everyone abuzz. The peachy orange shade has been described by Pantone as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge”.

Here, we unpack how to incorporate this playful shade into your summer beauty look.

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Turn Up The Colour Factor With Fashion's Brightest New Trend

The new neons will see you through spring and beyond, says Caroline Leaper

The Do's and Don'ts for Coloured Hair

Celebrity hairdresser Christophe Robin reveals expert tips on how to best care for your coloured hair

An Open Letter From the Colour Pink

Hot, bubblegum, baby, dogwood, millennial… whatever shade you go for, it doesn't disguise the real message of pink

Why Red is the Colour of Now

Have we all been Trumped? How Republican red is making its mark

Viva Favourites

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing / The Latest

Why We're Loving Powder-Finish Lipsticks Right Now

6 Easy Ways To Update Your Look For Spring

Hot Beauty Openings & Charity News You Need To Know About

Auckland Steps Up Its Beauty Offering To A Whole New Level Of Luxury

New Beauty Finds That Go Beyond Skin Deep
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter