20 Ways To Wear Pantone’s 2019 Colour Of The Year, Living Coral

You’ll want to add this to your beauty arsenal for the chic packaging alone. But inside, you’ll discover captivating shades inspired by Monsieur Saint Laurent’s iconic colour palette – ranging from fire truck red and punchy fuchsia, through to burnished orange.

Ideal for popping into your beach bag, this little bullet offers shimmering peach pigments and a fruity peach scent to lips.

Expertly formulated with 15 per cent water added to glide onto lips easily and offer instant hydration, this lipstick wears like a second skin.

This water-based liquid lipstick combines the coverage of a lipstick with the glossy, wet look finish of a gloss.

M.A.C’s Cremesheen lipsticks have achieved cult status with their loyal Kiwi following – and for good reason. Pearlised pigments blend with a moisturising serum for a skin tone-flattering finish.

Every bit as romantic as the 1942 classic from which it took its moniker, this non-drying, velvet lipstick is a date night must-have.

Designed by Kiwi lipstick maven Karen Murrell, this tangerine-orange hue is our top pick for summer.

Promising strong colour payoff and minimal stickiness, consider this opaque gloss as your secret weapon to faking a fuller pout.

Fake a healthy complexion with the aid of this shimmering compact – it’s like a bronzer and blush in one and works perfectly on medium skin tones.

Boasting five summer-ready shades, this compact looks to Marula Oil to nourish and hydrate skin while offering colour to face, eyes and cheeks.

Create the cheekbones of your dreams with this silky powder blush.

This coral-hued primer does much more than just prep skin for makeup application – it helps to minimise dark spots, protect from environmental damage, as well as illuminate and hydrate skin.

Famed for their playful packaging, Benefit’s Coralista is summer personified. Simply swipe over the apples of cheeks or over the high points of the face for a glowy, healthy-looking complexion.

Here at Viva , we’re all for products that save money and room in your makeup bag. RMS Beauty’s two-in-one lip and cheek tint is a non-sticky means of creating a healthy flush, with the added benefit of offering an antioxidant boost to skin.

Take it from someone who has used this product religiously since receiving (me) – this blush comprises three peachy keen shades that can be used individually or blended together for a multi-dimensional look.

Offer your peepers a pretty peach flush with this vibrant, shimmering shadow; dust on sparingly for a sheer finish, or layer on a neutral base for a more dramatic effect.

2019's biggest beauty trend is one you can really sink your teeth into.

Every year we wait for colour expert Pantone to announce the shade that’ll inspire our wardrobes, interiors and beauty look for the coming season. There’s been some hits and some misses, like the unremarkable red wine shade, ‘Marsala’, in 2015, or when Pantone cheated a bit by choosing two hues in 2016 – a blush pink ‘Rose Quartz’ and muted blue, ‘Serenity’.

But there’s no doubt about it – 2019’s pick of Living Coral has everyone abuzz. The peachy orange shade has been described by Pantone as “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energises and enlivens with a softer edge”.

Here, we unpack how to incorporate this playful shade into your summer beauty look.