Beauty Looks Of The Week: Hot Off The Runway

DAVID JONES Kiwi models Eden Bristowe and Olivia Lefebre were in good company earlier this week, when they shared the runway with Gemma Ward, Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee at the David Jones AW19 season launch. The event, named ‘The Art of Living’ saw Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art transformed into a contemporary catwalk. Backstage, makeup artists created an exaggerated smoky eye by blending hot pink and burnished orange eyeshadow up towards the brow bone and the corner of the eye. A generous daub of highlighter gleamed on cheeks, and hair gave a solid nod to the 90s when worn in a number of tight twists at the back of the head. Photo / Getty Images

JIRI KALFAR Now to New York, where makeup artists at the Jiri Kalfar fashion show during New York Fashion Week were also inspired by a split-level smoky eye — this time in two shades of peach. The same hues echoed on lips and cheeks, bringing warmth and dimension to velvet-matte skin. Photo / Getty Images

BADGLEY MISCHKA This is a comb-over of Donald Trump proportions — minus the aberrant political Tweets. Models at the Badgley Mischka show at New York Fashion Week wore their hair in the deepest of side parts, with the front section backcombed and sprayed to almost stand up on edge. What was left was slicked down either side of the head, and fasted into a low-slung ponytail. And not a toupe in sight. Photo / Getty Images

TOM FORD Cheer up, Gigi! The model looked sombre while walking at the Tom Ford FW19 show at Park Avenue Armory in New York. Mirroring Tom Ford’s go-to shades of the season — burgundy and cherry red – models’ dewy skin was offset with jewel-toned eyeshadow and brushed up brows. If there’s one thing we know to be true of Tom Ford, it’s that he never does anything by halves — and this eye look was a no-holds-barred testament to that. Photo / Getty Images