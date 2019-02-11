Beauty Looks Of The Week: Hot Off The Runway

Coloured eyeshadow and comb-overs were the look du jour on global runways this week

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Feb. 11, 2019
1/5

DAVID JONES

Kiwi models Eden Bristowe and Olivia Lefebre were in good company earlier this week, when they shared the runway with Gemma Ward, Jessica Gomes and Victoria Lee at the David Jones AW19 season launch.

The event, named ‘The Art of Living’ saw Hobart’s Museum of Old and New Art transformed into a contemporary catwalk. Backstage, makeup artists created an exaggerated smoky eye by blending hot pink and burnished orange eyeshadow up towards the brow bone and the corner of the eye. A generous daub of highlighter gleamed on cheeks, and hair gave a solid nod to the 90s when worn in a number of tight twists at the back of the head.

Photo / Getty Images

JIRI KALFAR

Now to New York, where makeup artists at the Jiri Kalfar fashion show during New York Fashion Week were also inspired by a split-level smoky eye — this time in two shades of peach.

The same hues echoed on lips and cheeks, bringing warmth and dimension to velvet-matte skin.

Photo / Getty Images

BADGLEY MISCHKA

This is a comb-over of Donald Trump proportions — minus the aberrant political Tweets.

Models at the Badgley Mischka show at New York Fashion Week wore their hair in the deepest of side parts, with the front section backcombed and sprayed to almost stand up on edge. What was left was slicked down either side of the head, and fasted into a low-slung ponytail. And not a toupe in sight.

Photo / Getty Images

TOM FORD

Cheer up, Gigi! The model looked sombre while walking at the Tom Ford FW19 show at Park Avenue Armory in New York.

Mirroring Tom Ford’s go-to shades of the season — burgundy and cherry red – models’ dewy skin was offset with jewel-toned eyeshadow and brushed up brows. If there’s one thing we know to be true of Tom Ford, it’s that he never does anything by halves — and this eye look was a no-holds-barred testament to that.

Photo / Getty Images

HOGAN MCLAUGHLIN

Lavender seems to be following us everywhere at the moment, and here it is cropping up again on the eyelids of models at the Hogan McLaughlin fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Peeping out from the corner of the eye, this pretty pop of colour is the eye-opening trick we never knew we needed (farewell, white kohl pencil). The remainder of the eye was left bare, save for a single coat of mascara on the upper lashes. Peachy-hued blush finished the look.

Photo / Getty Images

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Beauty Looks Of The Week: Paris Fashion Week Special

From bouffant blow-outs to delicately twisted cowlicks, source your beauty inspiration from the Parisian runways

Beauty Looks We Love - Backstage Beauty From Paris & Berlin

We challenge you to try this year's top unisex beauty trends, as spotted at Paris Fashion Week Men's and Berlin Fashion Week 2019

Beauty Looks We Love – Front Row At Haute Couture Week Edition

The fashion was daring but the beauty looks were even bolder. Do you dare try one of these FROW-worthy beauty looks?

Beauty Looks We Love – NZ Fashion Week Special

This year’s NZFW runway was a colourful assortment of glitter and graphic beauty looks

Must Reads

More Beauty & Wellbeing

Beauty Looks Of The Week: Hot Off The Runway

The Best Romantic Beauty Buys For Your Valentine

New Zealand’s Makeup Elite Share Their Pre-Valentine’s Lip Tips

Meghan Markle's Best Beauty Looks Of 2019 So Far

9 Ways To Reduce Air Pollution Inside Your Home

Beat The Heat Wave With These Tropical Beauty Picks

Actor Kate McGill's Beauty Routine

Beauty Looks We Love – Front Row At Haute Couture Week Edition

Why Meditation Is One Health Trend Worth Tuning Into

Red-Hot Chinese New Year Beauty Products To Shop Now
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter