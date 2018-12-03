Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 03/12/18

Brushed up brows, sunset-inspired eye looks, 60s throwbacks… it was all in this week’s best in beauty

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Dec. 3, 2018
1/5

ALEXA CHUNG

We’ve been browing down to Alexa Chung for some time now, but we had a whole new appreciation for her furry face framers after spotting her beauty look at the Isa Arfen Spring/Summer 2019 collection launch in San Lorenzo this week.

The British It girl sported extra fluffy, ungroomed brows (tempting us to throw away our tweezers for good), paired with a swipe of gold eyeshadow and rosy lips.

Photo / Getty Images

AMBER HEARD

While Amber Heard’s whimsical ensemble earned her a spot on our Looks Of The Week, we remain fixated on her masterful application of eyeshadow while walking the red carpet at the world premiere of Aquaman at Cineworld Leicester Square.

A shimmering gold shade on her lower lash line helped her sage green eyes pop, while a soft, smoky black hue offered definition to her lids. One word: mesmerising.

Photo / Getty Images

HERA HILMAR

Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar made a strong case for mod makeup at the Mortal Engines world premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square this week.

The 29-year-old star channelled 60s icon Brigitte Bardot with her thick, black winged eyeliner, finished with generous lashings of mascara, and a slick centre part with a polished back-combed section.

Photo / Getty Images

KATHERINE MCNAMARA

We’re not entirely sure how Katherine McNamara managed to perfectly match her sunset-inspired eye look to the photo backdrop, but somehow she did. The Happyland actress was glowing at the premiere of Netflix’s Mowgli at ArcLight Hollywood this week.

A whimsical combination of warm, shimmering tones brought out the bronze flecks in her hazel eyes, which were accented by feathery mink lashes and brushed up brows.

Photo / Getty Images

VOGUE WILLIAMS

Irish model, television and radio personality Vogue Williams hit the decks to DJ at The Evening Standard Insider launch party at Sketch in London.

The mum-of-one offset her velvety brown eyes with an electric blue eyeliner that hugged her lower lash line. Couple this with a daub of pink gloss, and the result was a fun, party-appropriate look.

Photo / Getty Images

