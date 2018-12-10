Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 10/12/18

1/9

BELLA HADID Looking like an extra out of The Matrix, supermodel Bella Hadid went back to the future while attending a photo call for Dior’s Pre-Fall 2019 Men’s Collection at the Telecom Centre in Tokyo. Her hair was pulled back off her face and secured in a messy bun, with fuchsia pink ends kept free. For makeup, the flawless brunette opted for a mix of bronze hues to highlight her feline features. Photo / Getty Images

BLAKE LIVELY ’Party like it’s 1999…’ was how Blake Lively captioned a snap on her Instagram, depicting of her decidedly 90s-inspired look at the Versace Fall 2019 Fashion Show in Manhattan this week. The blue-eyed actor gave us all a lesson in volume with her va-va-voom, bouncy curls swept to one side. A selection of rose pink hues made her cheeks pop and lips appear all the more luscious. Photo / Getty Images

EMMA STONE Never one to play by the rules, Easy A actor Emma Stone attended the 21st British Independent Film Awards in London, clashing her copper-toned hair with punchy red-orange lipstick. And judging from her wry facial expression, she really didn’t care what anyone thought about it, either. Photo / Getty Images

JULIA GOLDANI TELLES Ballet dancer and actor Julia Goldani Telles sported one of our favourite hair trends to come out of 2018 at the Chanel 2018/19 Métiers d'Art collection show – ‘one night only bangs’. Her finger fringe and choppy black bob sat perfectly on her collarbones, while her blood red lips proved their staying power in a powder finish. Photo / Getty Images

KATE BOSWORTH The poster girl for heterochromia (eyes that are two different colours), Kate Bosworth appeared polished at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations ‘Nona’ at The Robin Williams Centre this week. The flame-haired beauty wore a creamy red lipstick in stark contrast to her hair, which was separated into a centre pair and smoothed down behind her ears. An ideal hairstyle to show off some serious ear candy. Photo / Getty Images

LAVERNE COX Actor Laverne Cox knew how to work her angles at the Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event in West Hollywood. The LGBTQI+ advocate wore a knockout black smoky eye, paired with iconic ‘Lancôme pink’ lips. Killer confidence and textbook ‘smize’, all her own. Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE As one of the most prolific actors to come out of Australia to date, Margot Robbie is used to receiving invites to glittering affairs, like one to the Chanel 2018/19 Métiers d'Art collection show, held at The Met this week. The Wolf Of Wall Street star kept her beauty look simple – opting for creamy nude lips and minimal eye makeup, but still managed to nail ‘sophisticated chic’. Photo / Getty Images

NAOMI CAMPBELL One of the many dress changes Naomi Campbell made during the Global Citizen Festival Mandela 100 in Johannesburg included this patterned gele headdress, crafted from fabric sourced from a South African artisan. The iconic supermodel was invited to address the festival’s crowd, and deliver a speech on the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela, so it was only fitting she look to local designers and traditional African markings to inform her beauty look during the whirlwind tour. Photo / Getty Images