Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 19/11/18

ALLISON WILLIAMS That’s it, you can all go home. Allison Williams just won this week’s best beauty look. If we could limit this gallery to one pick, we would, and this would be it. The Girls actress stepped out looking refined at the Variety and Rolling Stone 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit in West Hollywood. Giving us all a lesson in complementary colours, Allison’s foundation, lip, cheek and eye colour worked in harmony to play up her symmetrical features and ice blue eyes. Give her makeup artist a raise! Photo / Getty Images

CARDI B She famously has a zero f***s given approach to music, and clearly the same mantra applies to her beauty look, too. Cardi B sizzled on the red carpet at the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event in Hollywood this week. Urging us to push our nighttime eye look into the acid-bright realm, Cardi B wore smoky eye makeup using a soft, candy pink shade in the inner corners, blended out with a hot fuchsia hue. Fluffy mink lashes and a slick of lip gloss were the proverbial cherry on top. Photo / Getty Images

GIGI HADID While we highly doubt Gigi Hadid would wear this look to actually work out in, the model shone at Reebok’s CrossFit Toranomon in Tokyo, Japan. Not one to stray from her formulaic brushed-up brows, Gigi wore a warm neutral shade across her eyelids accented with a pop of shimmer in the inner corners. A swathe of peach blush gave her that ‘I-just-worked-out’ flush, although we think the only thing she worked out at this event was her voice box. Photo / Getty Images

LISA BANHOLZ Another look for our 2018 beauty look hall of fame. German fashion blogger Lisa Banholzer was on fire (not literally) at the M.A.C Cosmetics x Palina Rojinski cocktail party in Berlin, Germany. From her red two-piece suit to her copper-coloured hair, Lisa took this colour family to the next level by wearing a cherry red shade on her eyes, too. Underscored by an iridescent white base, Lisa’s makeup artist layered this popping hue over her lids, paying special attention to the upper and lower waterline for extra depth and dimension. Creating a striking contrast with her sage green eyes, this look is sure to be a hot choice for summer. Photo / Getty Images

MANDY MOORE Further cementing her standing in our own minds as the idiosyncratic ‘girl next door’, Mandy appeared fresh faced at the Eddie Bauer Kicks Off Holiday Adventure Campaign in Los Angeles this week. Sporting a summer-ready hairstyle, Mandy wore double braids secured close to her head with tousled pieces by her face left loose. Dewy foundation and pretty pink gloss finished the look. Photo / Getty Images