Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 26/11/18

Pucker up; this week’s best in beauty were lip smacking-ly good

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Nov. 26, 2018
AMBER HEARD

American actress Amber Heard channelled her most angelic self while wearing a braided ‘hair halo’ at the Beijing premiere of Aquaman this week.

But that wasn’t all there was to love about Amber’s look. More notably, her matte crimson lips popped against porcelain skin, complemented by a wash of cherry red blush.

Photo / Getty Images

ANTONIA PREBBLE

Back home in New Zealand, Westside actress Antonia Prebble took out the Best Actress award at the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards, held at Auckland’s Civic Theatre.

Antonia beamed proudly while showing off her award, revealing her pearly white teeth – beautifully framed by her raspberry-toned lips.

Photo / Getty Images

ELIZABETH DEBICKI

Do you dare to be as bold as Elizabeth Debicki at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards?

The Australian actress opted for a noir lip, which packed even more of a punch against her pale complexion and minimal eye makeup. Proving dark lips are a wholly wearable trend; this look was chic, not gothic.

Photo / Getty Images

HALSEY

Pop singer Halsey makes a strong case for mauve lips at the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas this week.

This grape lipstick offered a soft, velvety finish, but is subtle enough that it wouldn’t look out of place for day-time wear, too.

Photo / Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG’O

Lupita Nyong’o knows how to make a red carpet statement. Her past fashion looks have always earned her a spot on fashion and beauty hot lists and this look has earned her place on ours.

This high-impact purple hue is all the more striking against her darker skin tone and captures light reflects while beautifully accentuating her full pout.

Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE

Trust good-girl Margot Robbie to go full ‘Stepford Wife’ at a press conference this week.

Appearing prim and polished while talking about her upcoming film, Mary Queen of Scots, Margot opted for a saccharine, bubblegum pink lip with matching eye shadow to complement the colour of her Chanel blazer. We think pink.

Photo / Getty Images

RITA ORA

Casting a smoldering stare at onlookers, Rita Ora sizzled as she walked the red carpet at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2018 at the Theatre Royal in London.

Whether due to the open-mouthed pose, or the masterful application of nude lip gloss, the Let You Love Me singer was sporting a noticeably more plumped-up pout than we’re used to.

Photo / Getty Images

