Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love – The Bob Edition

ARIZONA MUSE Make like American-British model Arizona Muse at the Vanity Fair x Bloomberg Climate Change Gala in London by using a fine-toothed comb to create a zigzag parting and spritzing sea salt spray through ends for a tousled, bed head look. Photo / Getty Images

CAMILLA BELLE If you prefer a more polished appearance, then take a leaf out of Camilla Belle’s book by smoothing strands with your preferred hair straightener, gently curling ends inwards toward your face. Finish with a generous misting of shine spray. The actor-cum-director was at The Beverly Hilton for the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards menu unveiling in Beverly Hills, California. Photo / Getty Images

DIANE KRUGER Forever giving us blunt bob inspiration, Diane Kruger wore her signature hair flip and finger waves to the premiere of Welcome To Marwen at ArcLight in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

EMILY BLUNT The jury’s out on whether Emily Blunt should remain blonde or return to her natural brunette, but there’s one thing we know for sure — she suits a shorter style. The Mary Poppins Returns actor wore her hair out and loose while attending the European premiere for her latest film — ensuring all eyes were on the chandelier earrings adorning her earlobes. Photo / Getty Images

GEORGIA MAY JAGGER We’re cheating a little bit with this one, but Georgia May Jagger’s hot pink hair was too good to not include. The model dyed her curtain fringe and mid-length hair the electric shade for the 2018 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Photo / Getty Images

GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE Actor Gwendoline Christie was virtually unrecognisable while attending the premiere of Welcome To Marwen in Hollywood this week — shedding her tough Game Of Thrones character in favour of something a little more femme. The sword-slinging bad-ass opted for a 20s-inspired ‘do, with choppy ends and face framing waves. Photo / Getty Images

KSENIJA LUKICH Australian model Ksenija Lukich looked like she’d stepped out of a hair commercial while attending the Melbourne Fashion Festival Program and Campaign Launch in Melbourne this week. The 28-year-old wore her tresses smooth and sleek — making a strong case for shine spray. Photo / Getty Images

MAISIE WILLIAMS It seems Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams shares very few similarities to her character from the hit HBO series. The 21-year-old opted for of-the-moment pink hair, a mini fringe and choppy ends for her appearance on the Mary Poppins Returns red carpet affair in London. Photo / Getty Images

MARGOT ROBBIE She’s been making waves (quite literally) in Hollywood for some time now, and her hair is following suit. Margot Robbie channelled a Hollywood starlet with glamorous undulations at the Mary Queen Of Scots premiere in London. Photo / Getty Images

MOLLY SIMS She’s been sporting this look for some time now, but Molly Sims clearly knows a blonde bob suits her. The former Sports Illustrated model appeared polished at the Roma premiere at the American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre. Photo / Getty Images

ROSAMUND PIKE Sitting perfectly on her collarbones, Rosamund Pike’s bob satisfies the brief when it comes to summer-ready hair. Plenty of texture? Check. Sun-kissed highlights? Check. This is one photo to save and take to your next hair appointment. The actor attended a special Q&A screening for A Private War at the Regent Street Cinemas. Photo / Getty Images