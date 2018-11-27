13 Beauty Christmas Crackers We Can't Wait To Pull

1/13

Ecoya Hand Cream Bon Bon in Sweet Pea & Jasmine, $15 Ecoya's crackers feature a sweet handcream, crafted with their signature candle scents in mind. If you fancy there’s also Guava & Lychee Sorbet or Lotus Flower fragrance options. Ecoya.co.nz

Trilogy Rosehip Skin Treats Mini Celebration Set, $25 This pohutukawa pretty package contains moisturiser, cleansing cream and hydrating mist to see you through holiday weekends. From selected Farmers, pharmacy, department and health stores nationwide.

Jo Malone London Cracker, $93 Find little luxuries of Red Roses Cologne, Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Cream and English Oak & Redcurrant Body & Hand Wash in this cracking cracker. From Britomart brand boutique, Smith & Caughey’s stores, Westfield Albany, David Jones in Wellington and Ballantynes in Christchurch, plus online at Smithandcaugheys.co.nz and Farmers.co.nz.

Molton Brown Distinguished Treats Cracker for Him, $45 Find four different bath and shower gels for Him, with sophisticated woody, citrus and marine notes. There’s plenty of choices for Her as well, but this English brand is rare in having a manly cracker offering. From Smith & Caugheys and Smithandcaugheys.co.nz.

The Body Shop Japanese Cherry Blossom Strawberry Kiss Cracker, $72 You'll find girlish fragrance and body cream in this lush cracker. There’s also a box set of six hand creams crackers, $59.70, in fun packaging so you can spready the love and varied fruity fragrances over multiple hands. But no grabbing over the Christmas dinner table! Thebodyshop.co.nz

L’Occitane Kit to Share Holiday Crackers, $45 This set brings together four colourful crackers in a gift box at a great price. Each contains two products, one for body and the other for hands, in a sampling of the French company’s Cherry Blossom, Almond, Shea Butter and Lavender skincare. For store locations and online at Loccitane.co.nz

Dermalogica Age Smart Trio Christmas Cracker, $29 Find Dermalogica's Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF50, mask and resurfacing cleanser packed into this cracker. Available from selected retailers and salons (and in a second product mix also), see Dermalogica.co.nz

MOR Beautiful Bohemienne Cracker, $17 Discover soothing hand cream in a new citrus and floral fragrance which now stands alongside Marshmallow, Lychee, Pomegranate as cracker choices. Available from Redcurrent stores and selected department stores and boutiques. Morboutique.com

Linden Leaves In Bloom Bon Bon in Aqua Lily, $16 This fresh fragrance joins Pink Petal and Green Verbena as cracker choices, each containing a nourishing hand cream and a natural lip balm with manuka honey from the Christchurch company. For stockists see Lindenleaves.com

Lanolips Coconutter Cracker, $24 This cracker has you salved for the season with a lanolin and coconut oil-based ointment for lips and a rich hand cream. From Mecca Maxima stores and Meccabeauty.co.nz

Dr Dennis Gross Hydration Celebration Cracker $39 Find a thirst-quenching assortment of facial skincare from a respected American dermatologist’s brand in this chic cracker. Selected Mecca Cosmetica and Maxima stores, or Meccabeauty.co.nz

Pure Fiji Christmas Bon Bon Cracker, $20 Find a little lip balm, body lotion, body mist and body butter in tropical Noni fragrance. For spa and salon stockists visit Nz.purefiji.com