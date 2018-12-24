Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love: The Best Of 2018

1/13

From the Duchess of Sussex to Hollywood's young starlets, these were the beauty looks that ruled in 2018. Photos / Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG’O Lupita Nyong’o wore this high-impact purple hue to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 10th Annual Governors Awards in November, and we were here for it. This complexion-flattering shade captured light reflects while beautifully accentuating her full pout. Photo / Getty Images

ADWOA ABOAH Activist, model and founder of Gurls Talk, Adwoa Aboah shared this pic to her Instagram before taking the runway for Fendi during London Fashion Week. With hair piled high into a neat beehive, Adwoa channeled all kinds of ‘60s mod, sporting thick black winged eyeliner extending out towards the tail of her brow. Photo / @adwoaaboah Instagram

ALLISON WILLIAMS Our favourite Girls actress stepped out looking refined at the Variety and Rolling Stone 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November, wearing a foundation, lip, cheek and eye colour that worked in harmony to play up her symmetrical features and ice blue eyes. Photo / Getty Images

CHLOE GRACE MORETZ Deep side part, tousled hair, brushed up brows... The Carrie actress follows a formulaic approach to beauty, as seen on the carpet at the 2018 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival. The 21-year-old offset her porcelain skin with a nude lip and fluffy mink lashes. Photo / Getty Images

ALISON BRIE We were left believing Alison Brie was born in the wrong decade, after witnessing her mod-inspired take on red carpet beauty at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Pairing a sleek high pony with popping baby blue eyeshadow and candy pink lipstick, the GLOW actress gave us major 60s vibes. Photo / Getty Images

JOURDAN DUNN We’d be remiss to forget about Jourdan Dunn’s futuristic take on a classic ponytail at the 2018 MTV EMAs. The model and actress wore the top section of her hair closely braided and twisted against her scalp, and accessorised with four metallic silver clips to add interest. Photo / Getty Images

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown appeared every bit the grown woman at the Stranger Things Season 2 screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in August. The 14-year-old donned cerulean blue eyeshadow to strike a beautiful contrast with her rich brown eyes. Photo / Getty Images

PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shone at Tiffany & Co.’s 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection launch at Studio 525, and expertly managed to match her eyeshadow to the iconic Tiffany & Co. box. Generous lashings of mascara accentuated her long eyelashes, and a matte nude lipstick balanced out a busy eye look. Photo / Getty Images

KATY PERRY Let’s all take a minute to appreciate the pop singer’s beauty look at the amfAR Gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Flawless, skin-tone perfecting foundation was punctuated with pinky shades on cheeks, lips and eyes. Iridescent pink eyeshadow (zoom in) and fluffy mink eyelashes helped the singer’s blue-green eyes pop. Photo / Getty Images

MEGHAN MARKLE One of our favourite beauty looks from this year’s Royal Tour included Meghan’s coiffed, high bun, accessorised with three frangipanis, worn while attending a morning tea reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Suva, Fiji. Photo / Getty Images

LILY JAMES It’s been three years since she starred in Disney’s Cinderella, but Lily James continued to channel her inner princess on the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again blue carpet in July. Maybe it was the bouffant dress, or maybe it was the pearlescent hair clips that pulled the top section of her hair back into a romantic half up/half down look. Makeup was left natural, highlighting the actress’ natural beauty, save for a lick of liquid eyeliner on her upper eyelid and a wash of peach lipstick. Photo / Getty Images