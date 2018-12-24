Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love: The Best Of 2018

Whether snapped on the red carpet, or splashed across Instagram, these A-listers brought their beauty A-game this year

By Ashleigh Cometti
Monday Dec. 24, 2018
1/13

From the Duchess of Sussex to Hollywood's young starlets, these were the beauty looks that ruled in 2018.

Photos / Getty Images

LUPITA NYONG’O

Lupita Nyong’o wore this high-impact purple hue to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 10th Annual Governors Awards in November, and we were here for it. This complexion-flattering shade captured light reflects while beautifully accentuating her full pout.

Photo / Getty Images

ADWOA ABOAH

Activist, model and founder of Gurls Talk, Adwoa Aboah shared this pic to her Instagram before taking the runway for Fendi during London Fashion Week. With hair piled high into a neat beehive, Adwoa channeled all kinds of ‘60s mod, sporting thick black winged eyeliner extending out towards the tail of her brow.

Photo / @adwoaaboah Instagram

ALLISON WILLIAMS

Our favourite Girls actress stepped out looking refined at the Variety and Rolling Stone 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November, wearing a foundation, lip, cheek and eye colour that worked in harmony to play up her symmetrical features and ice blue eyes.

Photo / Getty Images

CHLOE GRACE MORETZ

Deep side part, tousled hair, brushed up brows... The Carrie actress follows a formulaic approach to beauty, as seen on the carpet at the 2018 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival. The 21-year-old offset her porcelain skin with a nude lip and fluffy mink lashes.

Photo / Getty Images

ALISON BRIE

We were left believing Alison Brie was born in the wrong decade, after witnessing her mod-inspired take on red carpet beauty at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Pairing a sleek high pony with popping baby blue eyeshadow and candy pink lipstick, the GLOW actress gave us major 60s vibes.

Photo / Getty Images

JOURDAN DUNN

We’d be remiss to forget about Jourdan Dunn’s futuristic take on a classic ponytail at the 2018 MTV EMAs. The model and actress wore the top section of her hair closely braided and twisted against her scalp, and accessorised with four metallic silver clips to add interest.

Photo / Getty Images

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown appeared every bit the grown woman at the Stranger Things Season 2 screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in August. The 14-year-old donned cerulean blue eyeshadow to strike a beautiful contrast with her rich brown eyes.

Photo / Getty Images

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra shone at Tiffany & Co.’s 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection launch at Studio 525, and expertly managed to match her eyeshadow to the iconic Tiffany & Co. box. Generous lashings of mascara accentuated her long eyelashes, and a matte nude lipstick balanced out a busy eye look.

Photo / Getty Images

KATY PERRY

Let’s all take a minute to appreciate the pop singer’s beauty look at the amfAR Gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Flawless, skin-tone perfecting foundation was punctuated with pinky shades on cheeks, lips and eyes. Iridescent pink eyeshadow (zoom in) and fluffy mink eyelashes helped the singer’s blue-green eyes pop.

Photo / Getty Images

MEGHAN MARKLE

One of our favourite beauty looks from this year’s Royal Tour included Meghan’s coiffed, high bun, accessorised with three frangipanis, worn while attending a morning tea reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Suva, Fiji.

Photo / Getty Images

LILY JAMES

It’s been three years since she starred in Disney’s Cinderella, but Lily James continued to channel her inner princess on the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again blue carpet in July. Maybe it was the bouffant dress, or maybe it was the pearlescent hair clips that pulled the top section of her hair back into a romantic half up/half down look. Makeup was left natural, highlighting the actress’ natural beauty, save for a lick of liquid eyeliner on her upper eyelid and a wash of peach lipstick.

Photo / Getty Images

GEORGIA MAY JAGGER

Va-va-voom! The British model dyed her curtain fringe and mid-length hair an electric pink shade for the 2018 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

Photo / Getty Images

Share this article:
Prev
Next

View More

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 10/12/18

From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the glittering Chanel 2018/19 Métiers d'Art collection show in New York, we scoured every...

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 19/11/18

It was a mixed bag of beauty looks on the collective red carpets across the globe this week

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 22/10/2018

Big hair and bold eyes were the looks du jour this week, as seen on everyone from silver screen stars to songstresses

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love 26/11/18

Pucker up; this week’s best in beauty were lip smacking-ly good

Galleries

Christmas Gift Guide: What To Give The Health & Wellness Guru In Your Life

For those who like to treat their body like a temple, here are a few ideas for radiating positive...

13 Beauty Christmas Crackers We Can't Wait To Pull

Choose a beauty cracker this Christmas, not one with a paper hat, a plastic toy and an old joke, ...

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

What To Wear To A Summer Wedding

How To Nail Glamorous Party Dressing With A 70s & 80s Edge

Model Izzi Zigan heads to town, nailing party dressing with a sly nod to Guy Bourdin, Roxy Music,...

20 High-Shine Beauty Products To Try This Party Season

Get the multi-dimensional look with these bright beauties that caught the magpie eyes of Janetta ...

Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love – Royal Tour Edition

Meghan Markle’s best hair looks from the official 16-day spring tour will have you rushing to sec...

Meghan Markle's Most Stylish Moments During The Royal Tour

The Duchess of Sussex displays her sartorial diplomacy in a wardrobe that elevates her preference...

Meghan Markle Wears New Zealand Designers...Well Sort Of

In anticipation of The Duchess of Sussex's arrival this week, we select some New Zealand designer...

A Sneak Preview Of The Moschino x H&M Collection

While we're counting down to the global launch of H&amp;M's latest designer collection with belo...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter