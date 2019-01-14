Celebrity Beauty Looks We Love – The Back To Work Edition

1/6

DELTA GOODREM Keep those summery vibes going by curling your tresses into loose, undulating curls a la Delta at the Lifetime Winter Movies Mixer in California this week. Substitute sea salt spray for a shine serum to make this look more boardroom than beach. Photo / Getty Images

JOAN SMALLS & KARLIE KLOSS There’s nothing small about Joan’s modern take on pigtails — the style is decidedly more grown up when separated at the top section into two smooth pigtails, flowing down into romantic barrel curls. Fellow model and friend Karlie shows how to morph salty locks into something a little more chic, wearing a coiffed bun with face framing tendrils. The duo was out celebrating the Louis Vuitton Dinner Men’s SS19 Temporary Residency in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

LADY GAGA Our obsession with Lady Gaga continues in the wake of her Golden Globe win, upon spying the chic up-do she wore to The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York this week. If time is on your side in the morning, separate your hair into sections, then curl each section and pin to set while cooling. Sweep your hair into a deep side part, and tuck the shorter side behind your ear. Use this as your starting point to roll curls towards the nape of your neck, and secure with bobby pins. Continue until all hair is pinned up and spray with hairspray to finish. Photo / Getty Images

SARAH PAULSON If your tresses are on the shorter side but you like to wear them in a bun, try this clever hack seen on Sarah at the UK premiere of Glass in London. Separate hair into three sections, the first stopping at your cheekbone, the second skimming the top of your ear, and the third spanning from here down towards the nape of your neck. Pull the bottom section together and wrap around a brightly coloured hair band, stopping at the last revolution to make a demi bun. Repeat this process with the second section. Spritz shine spray over the top section and comb upwards to create a high bun, wrap the hair around itself and leave the ends messy and free. The contrast between slick hair, free ends and fun-loving hair ties is equal parts playful and professional. Photo / Getty Images

JASMINE TOOKES Nothing says ‘young professional’ quite like a slicked back low bun, and no one knows this more than Jasmine, who opted to wear one at the WeWork Creator Awards Global Finals at Microsoft HQ in California. This style is easily tailored to suit any face shape, simply adjust the depth of the parting or where the bun rests depending on your preference. Plus, it’s perfect for disguising a bad hair day or a bad snooze button habit… Photo / Getty Images